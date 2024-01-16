Holders Mwamba ready for Kenya Cup women's league

Defending champions Mwamba Women Rugby Football Club are raring to go ahead of the 2024 Women’s Kenya Cup slated to commence on January 27.

The 15-a-side rugby ladies' league was initially scheduled to kick off on December 2, 2023, but was postponed due to logistical challenges faced by teams before the new date was announced on Tuesday.

Unlike the previous editions, this season’s league employs a revamped format with the introduction of a two-conference format based on geography, and the top two teams from each conference progressing to the semifinals.

In the Nairobi Conference, back-to-back champions Mwamba take centre stage alongside two-time runners-up Impala as well as Northern Suburbs and Nakuru. The Western Conference features Maseno University, Rongo University, Shamberere Technical, and Western Spears.

Shamberere and Rongo are the newcomers this season. They secured their places in the league after finishing the Women’s Kenya Cup Qualifiers in the top-two bracket on November 3-4 in Nakuru.

“The league was long overdue. As for Mwamba, we are very ready for action. We have a large pool of players, so we will be rotating our squad for all of them to get a chance,” said Mwamba coach Joseph Baabu Odindo.

“Defending a trophy is very difficult. We have everything to lose. We must be at our best to deny Impala or any other team a chance to have their name on the Kenya Cup," he added.

Baabu noted they were happy to have added experience in the Mwamba Ladies squad with centre Laureen Akoth joining from Nakuru.

“We also have many young players who are showing big potential,” he noted.

The tactician said Mwamba was currently waiting for clearance of Ugandan star Peace Lekuru to join the side, but is not too optimistic about having her services of the player, who shone at the just-concluded Dubai Challenger in the UAE where Lady Cranes finished fourth.

“We need ladies' games to grow thus the need to invest in the team. We should be playing home and away matches which at the moment is not possible because of the financial situation of the clubs. All teams should be able to play each other, that's how growth and experience are achieved. Let's hope for sponsorship next season," he added.

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Development Coordinator, Ronald Okoth, said that since Kenya is in the third tier of the World Rugby women’s tournament (WXV3), the women needed a lot of playing time.