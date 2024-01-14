Clinical Shujaa, Lionesses into World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series finals

Kenya Sevens and Kenya Lionesses proved too good for their opponents to storm their respective World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series finals on Sunday in Dubai.

Patrick Odongo touched down a hat-trick of tries as Shujaa crashed Uruguay 21-5 in the semi-finals to set up Chile in the final set for Sunday 4.33 pm

Chile withstood a late rally from Germany after leading 15-0 to chalk a stunning 15-7 victory in the other semi-final. The Germans had beaten Kenya in the pool stages 24-12 on Saturday.

Odongo picked the ball from the maul and dummied his markers before slicing through the wing to land Kenya’s first try that co-captain Anthony Omondi converted.

Then George Ooro would strike at the middle after evading some tackles to chip the right before Odongo collected it to land his second try. Omondi added the extras for a 14-0 lead at the drinks.

Mateo Vinals was sin-binned as Shujaa, who enjoyed the numerical advantage, staged some flawless phases before putting Odongo through for his third try that Omondi converted.

Bautista Basso pulled a try back for Uruguay after good work, but all was in vain even as Shujaa’s co-captain Vincent Onyala was sin-binned.

Faultless Lionesses mauled Argentina 17-0 after leading 5-0 at the break to set up China in the final at 3.59 pm on Sunday.

Sofia Gonzalez was sin-binned for infringement and the Lionesses would cash in on their numerical advantage to roar with Judith Okumu scoring the first try. Sinaida Nyachio missed the conversion to put the Lionesses ahead 45-0 at the break.

Naomi Amuguni and Sinaida scored a try each in quick succession as Sinaida managed one conversion to put the Lionesses in the final.

China were too good for Uganda, thrashing them 45-5 in the other semi-final.

“The game is dynamic and different teams call for different approaches. We matched their physicality and we had minimal mistakes,” said Lionesses coach Dennis “Ironman” Mwanja, adding that his players are excited to get to the final.

“It’s a good problem to have but we need to stay alert against China from the word go," said Mwanja.