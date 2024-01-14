Kenya Cup: Kisumu shock Blak Blad, Kabras stay top

Kisumu stunned Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad 17-15 as champions Kabras Sugar, KCB, Kenya Harlequin, and Menengai Oilers claimed routine victories as the 2023/24 Kenya Cup season resumed on Saturday after the festive break.

However, the match in Kisumu ended prematurely in the 70th minute after crowd trouble, but Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) said the result will stand until they get a comprehensive report from the duel. Season referee Constant Cap was in charge of the match.

Kabras Sugar touched down 11 tries and nine conversions to humiliate hosts Homeboyz 71-6 at the Jamhuri Park Showground.

Forwards Brian Juma and Eugene Sifuna, fullback Lamech Ambetsa, and fly-half Eric Cantona rolled over a brace of tries each as Ambetsa curled over all the extras.

Substitutes George Nyambua, Brian Mutua, and Griffin Chao managed a try each for Kabras Sugar, who are chasing their fourth Kenya Cup title,.

The bonus point victory saw Kabras stay at the top, improving their tally to 20 points from four consecutive points victory.

KCB upheld their second placing in the log also with an improved tally of 20 points after their fine fourth successive bonus point (36-5) win over Mwamba at KCB Sports Club.

Prop Wilhite Mususi, captain Griffins Musila, and winger Michael Kimwele landed a try each as Mukidza managed one conversion for the bankers to take a 17-0 lead at the break.

Kimwele sealed his double as Kolian Persaw and Thomas Okidia secured a try each to confirm KCB’s dominance over Mwamba, who managed a face-saving try through Ronny Omondi.

The match between Quins and Strathmore Leos at the muddy varsity ground was so tight, but the visitors squeezed their fourth consecutive win (8-6).

Charles Kinyanjui put Quins 5-0 ahead with a try that Ervin Asena failed to convert. Strathmore drew first blood in the second half with a penalty, but Cornelius Mokoro pulled a similar for Quins as the visitors hung on to carry the day.

Just as Quins, who are placed third failed to secure a bonus point victory, so did Menengai Oilers in the battle of the Great Rift with their neighbours Nakuru, winning 19-8. Quins and Oilers have 19 points each from fourth wins.

Saturday's Results