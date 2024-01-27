Kenya Cup: Blak Blad, Catholic Monks pull surprise wins

Varsity sides Blak Blad and Catholic Monks Saturday claimed stunning victories during the sixth leg of the Kenya Cup.

Blak Blad shocked visiting former Kenya Cup champions Kenya Harlequin 9-3 at the Kenyatta University ground while Catholic University of East Africa Monks stunned hosts Homeboyz 27-17 at the Jamhuri Showground.

Leaders and defending champions Kabras Sugar and former champions KCB claimed routine victories to occupy the top two slots in the 12-team league.

While Kabras Sugar pummeled hosts Strathmore University Leos 88-3 at the varsity’s ground in Madaraka, former two-time Kenya Cup Champions Nakuru almost pulled a bonus point from KCB, losing 20-12 at the Nakuru Athletics Club.

Though the bankers remained unbeaten, they failed to secure a bonus point victory at the Great Rift side while at the Nakuru Showground, Menengai Oilers ended Kisumu’s winning streak with a 48-7 victory.

Fullback Dennis GItau put Blak Blad, who proved lethal in the scrummages, ahead at the break with two penalties against a Quins penalty by fly-half Amon Wamalwa.

Gitau would convert his third penalty in the second half to hand Blak Blad their second win of the season and condemn Quins to their first loss of the season.

The Monks overturned an 11-6 deficit at the break to humble Homeboyz for their first win of the season as they scored three converted tries, all in the second half in addition to three penalties.

Homeboyz were the first to strike with a try with centre Martin Juma slotting over two penalties against Monks' two penalties from fly-half Samuel Omolo.

Then Harun Lubisia curled over two penalties as Homeboyz pulled away 17-6 before the Monks prayers were answered to turn on the style.

Second-row Tony Opany ground a brace of tries with eighthman Ian Bakari going for one try as Omolo added the extras for their sweet victory.

The marauding Kabras were too strong, landing 14 tries for no similar reply against the Leos, who were coming off a 36-11 defeat at the hands of KCB.

David Bundiki landed a hat-trick of tries, while Jeason Misoga and Brian Mutua contributed with two tries apiece, contributing to a total of 14 tries for Kabras, who now take a one point lead with 30 points.

KCB will stay second with 29 points after getting four points from the victory in Nakuru.

Nakuru RFC, on the other hand, had faced consecutive losses in their recent encounters but aimed to upset the high-flying Bankers.

Kenya Under-20 player Andy Cole Omollo scored a try as Darwin Mukidza converted a penalty to take the lead 8-7 at the break after Nakuru went ahead with a converted try.

Fly-half Brian Wahinya and Kenya Sevens player Festus Shiasi scored a try each to stretch their lead to 20-7 against Nakuru, who came in late to land a try.

Collated results

Strathmore Leos 3- 88 Kabras,

Blak Blad 9-3 Quins,

Homeboyz 17-27 Catholic Monks,

Nakuru 12-20 KCB,