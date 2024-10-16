Kenyans’ exciting but need to improve, says ex- coach Friday 

Former Kenya Sevens head coach Mike Friday has said that Shujaa must improve if they want to make an impact in World Rugby Sevens Series that begins next month.

Friday based his assessment on Kenya Sevens’ performance at the Safari Sevens that ended on Sunday at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

Shujaa edged out Friday’s Shogun from United Kingdom 12-0 to retain the Safari Sevens title.

“Their heart is good, they have good energy and the awesome Kenyan swag they are known for,” said Friday. “But to be honest, when you look at this final realistically, Shujaa must cut out all the mistakes if they want to be successful at the world series.”

Friday noted that Shujaa got away with a lot of mistakes that could see them get exposed badly at the world series.

“They were not rolling away from the tackles and were off the feet at the tackles,” noted Friday, adding that Shujaa were pushing up not straight as it should be at the scrums.

“They were pulling in the scrums and that is punishable and will cost them penalties, tries and yellow cards.”

Friday said that lack of discipline at the five yards, in most cases, results in loss of possession.

“It was good to see Shujaa retain at Safari Sevens but with due respect, good officiating should play an integral role in building the team towards the world series up. Officiating here was a little bit distorted,” said Friday.

He warned that Shujaa must get out of their comfort zone that was Safari Sevens and tune their minds to the world series.

However, Friday paid tribute to Kenya Sevens head coach Kelvin “Bling” Wambua for building a team that has plenty of potential.

“Kenya is now almost in a similar situation, I found it when I was appointed as head coach in 2011. USA was also in the same situation when I took charge a decade ago,” said Friday, who served as Kenya Sevens head coach from 2011 to 2012.

“I am quite certain that after the technical and tactical reviews, they will tune to the standards that they will require at the world series. All they players need is direction and discipline,” said Friday.

Friday, who was appointed USA Sevens head coach during the summer of 2014, left the Eagles after the Paris Olympic Games.

The Eagles had its best season ever in the 2014/2015 World Series under Friday, finishing sixth.

“I had a great time in the USA as we climbed to the top of the world. I had great support and good structures that brought sevens rugby to the top in the USA,” said Friday. “But I had to leave since I wanted to be home with my family, having been away for 10 years.”

What next for Friday and is there any chance that he can coach Kenya again?

“Who knows? I have been in the USA for a long time and I can’t travel much now. Kenya is in safe hands with Wambua in charge. Amonde is a good man and he knows the standards that are required. I will be excited to see how they perform in Dubai,” said Friday.