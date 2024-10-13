Wambua: Safari Sevens final match exposed our frailties

Kenya Shujaa might have retained the Safari Sevens title, but head coach Kelvin Wambua has work to do before the start of the 2024/2025 World Rugby Sevens Series next month.

Tries from Patrick Odongo and Ben Salem in the second half were what Shujaa needed to edge out Shogun from the United Kingdom 12-0 and keep the title at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos County on Sunday.

The teams were at a 0-0 stalemate at the break.

Kenya’s second side, Morans, settled third after waylaying Zimbabwe 26-5 in the play-off, while Kenya Lionesses once again failed at the last hurdle, losing to Costa Blanca Barbarians 24-10 in the women’s final.

Wambua said he is proud of how his two sides played having trained for only two weeks, but admits they must work on their speed and breakdowns where their decision-making wasn’t superb.

“We gave away penalties and possession at the breakdown and we can’t afford to do that at the World Series,” said Wambua.

The World Series kicks off with the Dubai Sevens from November 30 to December 1 at the Sevens Stadium. As in previous editions, the 24 teams will then move on to the DHL Stadium for the Cape Town Sevens from December 7-8.

“I wanted to give most of my fringe players airtime in Morans and Shujaa as you witnessed some key senior players were missing,” said Wambua. Shujaa co-captains Vincent Onyala and Tony Omondi were some of the senior players absent.

Wambua said while some were recovering from injuries, some had contractual agreements that were being sorted out.

“The main reason for fielding fringe players is to have a large pool of players to pick from when the World Series starts,” said Wambua. “We have no choice but to improve in all the departments before the series.”

Shujaa stopped Morans 21-19, while Shogun dismissed Zimbabwe 34-14 in the semi-finals.

In the women’s semi-finals, the Lionesses edged out Uganda She-Cranes 15-14, while the Barbarians shot down Shoguns 19-7.

It was sweet and swift revenge for the Lionesses, who had lost to She Cranes at last year’s final 15-13, and during the preliminary rounds this year-22-19.

Tries from Ann Njeri, Sanaida Mokaya, and Freshia Awino saw Lioness triumph 15-14 against She-Cranes, who landed two converted tries by Lydia Namabiro and Peace Lekuru.

Delisse Gortaear claimed a brace of tries, while Juana Stella landed one as Costa Blanca Barbarians stopped Shogun 19-7 in the other women’s semi-final. Miranda Carmen converted two tries for the Barbarians.