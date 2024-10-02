Come for Safari Sevens at Machakos, Governor Ndeti urges fans 

United Kingdom’s Red Wailers will make a return to the Safari Sevens as Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti promised a memorable tournament on October 11 to 13 at the Kenyatta Stadium.

The Red Wailers finished sixth last year after losing to former national sevens champions KCB 29-19 at the RFUEA grounds as Kenya Sevens retained the title, beating Samurai 19-0 in the final.

Red Wailers are the latest side to enter the Nairobi tournament from the United Kingdom after Shogun Rugby, Mayotte Club and Tropical Sevens.

So far nine teams have confirmed their participation including first timers Qatar, Kenya Shujaa (defending champions), Kenya Morans, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

This is the first time in the 26-year history of Safari Sevens that the tournament will be played outside Nairobi.

Ndeti, on Tuesday, rallied sports lovers to flock in numbers to Machakos for the event. She said her county government was determined to deliver a world-class experience and lasting memories.

“It’s a great honour to host such a high magnitude event. We are elated and humbled that rugby authorities considered Machakos to host the event that leaves Nairobi for the first time,” said Ndeti.

The governor was addressing the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) and Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) official, who had paid her a courtesy call at her office.

“Our county is not only prepared to showcase thrilling rugby but also our renowned warmth, hospitality, and vibrant culture,” said Ndeti.

KRU vice chairman, Moses Ndale said they expect more confirmations before the end of the week as they look forward to a good outing in Machakos.

“This is not just about rugby; it’s about community engagement, fostering local talent, and creating economic opportunities for the people of Machakos,” said Ndale.

KBL through their Tusker brand has invested Sh22 million in the tournament, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the growth of rugby in Kenya.

Mark Ocitti, Managing Director of KBL, emphasised the brand’s continued dedication to sports development.

“We are thrilled to be part of this milestone event as we take rugby to new areas. Our partnership with KRU and Machakos County underscores our belief in the power of sports to bring people together and drive community growth.”