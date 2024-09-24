Why Safari Sevens has been taken to Machakos

Despite logistical challenges witnessed before in hosting big sports events in Machakos County, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) have taken the bold move to stage this year’ Safari Sevens rugby tournament at Kenyatta Stadium.

This will be the first time in history that the tournament will be held outside Nairobi.

Sixteen teams -- eight men and eight women -- have so far confirmed participation in the event, touted as Africa’s premier sevens tournament. It will be held from October 11-13.

Safari Sevens has traditionally been held at RFUEA ground since its inaugural editions in 1996 save for 2011 and 2012 when the tournament was staged at Nyayo Stadium and between 2013 to 2016 when action shifted to Moi International Sports Centre.

Kenyatta Stadium hosted the 2014 Africa Women's Sevens, 2018 Kabeberi Sevens and several editions of Masaku Sevens.

KRU vice chairman Moses Ndale assured rugby lovers that all the challenges witnessed before in transport, accommodation and playing field will be addressed accordingly in partnership with the Machakos County government.

Ndale’s spoke when he received Sh22 million sponsorship from Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its flagship brand, Tusker, to support this year’s Safari Sevens on Tuesday.

KBL made a grand return to rugby last year, with a Sh15 million sponsorship for Victoria Cup, Elgon Cup and Safari Sevens.

This year’s sponsorship sealed by KBL Managing Director Mark Ocitti at their headquarters in Ruaraka, Nairobi, makes the giant beverage manufacturer as the official alcoholic beverage and entertainment partner for the event.

Ndale said they settled for Machakos after considering several options including proximity and accessibility in their plan to take the game to the grassroots.

“This is just the beginning in our plan to spread the game across all corners of this country. We had considered taking the event to Mombasa,” said Ndale. “We shall be knocking on their door soon alongside other areas like Kisumu, Nakuru and Kakamega.”

Ndale said the were satisfied with hotels after making a tour of the county. He said the traffic snarl-ups witnessed in past events had been addressed.

“We are in discussion with Machakos County government where the main road to Machakos -- the Konza-Katumani Road -- will be used to exit the town while the two other roads off Mombasa Road will be used for entry.

Ndale was flanked by KRU director for commercials, Harriet Okach and director for squads Moses Mukabane.

Ocitti said the sponsorship reflects KBL’s ongoing commitment to supporting Kenyan rugby, a relationship that has spanned over three decades.

“Tusker first became the title sponsor of the Safari Sevens in the early 1990s, establishing itself as a key player in the development and growth of the sport in the country,” said Ocitti.

Ocitti said that through the sponsorship, they aim to enhance the overall experience for fans, players, and teams, offering not just top-tier rugby but also world-class entertainment.

“Our goal is to make the 2024 Safari Sevens a memorable occasion for everyone involved,” said Ocitti