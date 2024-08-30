Safari 7s up next for Shujaa after Paris Olympics flop

Going into the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, fans had big expectations that Kenya Sevens team would post good results, but a 31-12 loss against Argentina, followed by 21-7 humiliation by Australia, and a 26-0 21-7 capitulation in the hands of Samoa in Pool “B” matches put paid to any medal hopes.

Coach Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges finished ninth in the 12-team competition held at Stade de France from July 24-27 after seeing off Uruguay 19-14 in the play-off for 9th to 12th places, then outwitted Samoa 10-5 in ninth place final.

So, what next for Shujaa who qualified for the Paris Olympic Games after winning a record sixth Africa Men’s Sevens title last year?

On Friday, Wambua said he was monitoring some players competing in the National Rugby Sevens Circuit and assessing his squad before naming a provissional team for the October 11-13 Safari Sevens tournament which will take place in Nairobi.

“We are monitoring some players in the National Rugby Sevens Circuit before we can name a squad for the Safari Sevens tournament,” Wambua said yesterday.

“Contracts for Kenya Sevens players have expired and we are yet to know how many will be contracted for the new season.”

“Right now, we are working on our muscles and making some decisions concerning our games as well as getting ready for Dubai Sevens, and Cape Town Sevens at the end of this year,” Strathmore Leos and Shujaa star George Ooro told Nation Sport.

Shujaa’s co-captain, Vincent Onyala, noted that Kenya’s performance at the Paris Olympic Games was an exceptional experience for the boys.

“The privilege to play and represent your country in a stadium full of people was very special,” the KCB RFC back said.

He added: “The results were not as per our desires, but we soldier on regardless. Sevens rugby is a very competitive game, especially at the global stage where opposition mostly, if not always, capitalizes quickly on the lapses in a teams set up.”

Onyala said Shujaa experienced ‘baptism by fire’ from top- ranked teams in the world, including 2023-2024 World Rugby Sevens Series champions Argentina.

“It now boils down to each player’s individual aspirations for the World Series, and plans by the coaching team,” observed Onyala.

Shujaa’s assistant coach, Louis Kisia, said the Paris outing was okay for Shujaa as they did their best.

“Considering we have a young team, finishing ninth was a big thing. We plan to rest and then players to join their clubs for the national circuit where we will get the chance to see more talents to beef up the national team ahead of the Safari Sevens,” said Kisia.

Kisia said the coaches watched matches in the SportPesa National Sevens Rugby Circuit, specifically Christie Sevens and ‘Ingoo Sevens’, and Dala Sevens.

After the October 11-13 Safari Sevens international tournament, Shujaa will compete in the World Rugby Sevens Series, starting with Dubai Sevens on November 29 to December 1.