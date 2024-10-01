Victorious Kenya Legends shift focus to Dubai Sevens

Their cracking knees, one-pack tummies and extra weight couldn’t bar the Kenyan and Ugandan rugby legends from displaying what made them great in their heydays at t RFUEA ground, Nairobi on Saturday.

In the end, it was all a beautiful afternoon as Kenya retained the Legends Cup, beating Uganda 24-15 for an aggregate victory of 50-30 before retreating for a session of drinks, taken the rugby way.

Finsco Africa Limited, a financial and investment consultancy firm and betting company, SportPesa, were the main sponsors of the tour organised by Kenya Cup side, Nondescripts.

Kenya Legends secured a 26-15 win in the first leg in Kampala. Kenya won the two-leg series for the second successive time.

They triumphed 69-18 on aggregate in the inaugural series last year. Kenya Legends now turn their focus to the annual Dubai Invitational tournament in December. There could also be an incoming tour by United Kingdom Legends in November.

Just how did the Legends Cup start and why?

Some years back, Nondies, that is the most successful Kenya Cup club, got their veterans side to tour Southern Africa, Dubai and Europe but the tour fizzled.

However, former Nondies player Eddie Omondi approached Auka Gacheo, who had just been elected as Nondies chairman in 2016 to explore the possibilities of reviving the Nondies Veteran side.

The side was reborn and participated in the 2019 Dubai Sevens. They did not tour in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid-19.

Mwamba and Kenya Harlequin were incorporated in the side that transformed to Kenya Legends and reached the Dubai Sevens semi-finals in 2022 and quarter-finals in 2023.