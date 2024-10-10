New format Safari Sevens kicks off in Machakos

Kenya Sevens launch their title defence against Lions Rugby from United Kingdom (UK) in Pool “A” as the 26th edition of the Safari Sevens kicks off Friday at Kenyatta Stadium, in Machakos.

This is the first time the premier international sevens tournament is being held outside Nairobi and also the first time matches will be played over three days.

The main tournament features 10 teams, while final will be held on Sunday. Shujaa versus Lions will be the last fixture of Friday’s action, kicking off at 5.40pm.

Lions face Qatar at 2.44pm with Zimbabwe tackling Kenya Universities Select at 3.06pm.

Kenya’s second side, Morans, open their quest against Red Wailers from UK in a Pool “B” tie at 2.22pm. The group also contains former African champions Uganda, Mike Friday’s Shogun, formerly Samurai, and national sevens champions, Kenya Harlequin.

Safari Sevens will offer Kenya Sevens head coach Kelvin “Bling” Wambua an apt stage to prepare for the 2024/2025 World Rugby Sevens as Shujaa make a return after one season out.

The world series begins at the end of November in Dubai.

“We have been in training for two and half weeks and many of these players featured for their clubs in the National Sevens Circuit,” said Shujaa deputy coach Louis Kisia.

He noted that the players know the tough task ahead in Machakos with the world series being the bigger picture.

“We shall handle all our opponents with equal seriousness. We can’t afford to underestimate anyone,” said Kisia.

“Our target is to develop depth that will keep us going throughout the season where we don’t want to depend on particular players. Performance is key,” said Kisia. “The series is going to be tough but nothing beats good preparations.”