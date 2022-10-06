Kenya Varsity League makes grand return

It is all systems go for the return of the 15s rugby Kenya Varsity League starting this Saturday.

This follows Thursday's launch of the competition at the University of Nairobi’s Taifa Hall. The Kenya University Sports Federation (Kusf), formerly Kenya University Sports Association (Kusa), has contracted Kuza Kizazi - a local talent management agency - to run the competition for 10 years.

Eighteen universities have confirmed participation in the first edition, which will have both men’s and women’s categories.

The men’s category will have 16 teams while the women’s competition has attracted only four teams.

Different universities across the country will host the matches every weekend until December 3 when it will come to an end.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) has been selected to host this weekend’s matches.

The UoN Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic Affairs Julius Ogeng’o, who represented Vice Chancellor Stephen Kiama at the launch, paid tribute to the completion’s organisers and sponsors, saying sports play an important role in the society.

Kusf Secretary General Joseph Sandagi said their decision to contract Kuza Kizazi to run the league will make it more lucrative and competitive.

He explained that depending on the success in the management of the Kenya Varsity League by Kuza Kizazi, other disciplines will be brought on board.

“Rugby is just the start, we have many other disciplines which will be introduced later,” said Sandagi.

The Kenya Varsity League last took place in 2018 under Kusa.

The 16 universities that will feature in the men’s editions are Masinde Muliro of Science and Technology, Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Technical University of Kenya, University of Eldoret, Kenya College of Accounting University, Egerton University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) and Dedan Kimathi University of Technology.

The others are University of Nairobi, Technical University of Mombasa, Meru University, Kabarak University, Moi University, Kisii University, Strathmore University and Cooperative University.

Kenyatta University, Meru University, Maseno University and Egerton University are the four teams that will feature in the women’s event.

Kuza Kizazi Managing Director James Kimutai said their aim is to ensure that national teams perform well globally thanks to immense talent at the universities.

“We are looking to help the country. We realised that with the talent we have around, if we do not help the youth set up in sport, there is no way we can fly our flag high at the senior level of the game,” said Kimutai.

UoN’s Mean Machine’s captain Zack Ondijo is confident that his side will perform well in the league.