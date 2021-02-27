Kenya Shujaa on course to win Madrid 7s title

Kenya Sevens are on course for the second leg of Madrid Sevens title after they dispatched hosts Spain, United States of America and Portugal on Saturday.

Shujaa opened the day strongly, beating Portugal 26-12 before silencing Mike Friday’s USA 29-12.

Daniel Taabu stopped a charging Spanish defender with a hand-off before slicing through the middle to score Kenya’s winning try after the hooter as they silenced the hosts 19-17 in their third match of the day.

Willy Ambaka had landed a brace of tries as Shujaa and Spain tied at 12-12 before the home team pulled a try at the far corner. Kenya claimed the restart ball before pushing forward as Taabu finished off with a centre post try that Tony Omondi converted for victory.

Shujaa will now face Chile at 1.30pm on Sunday before meeting Argentina in their last match at 3.42pm.

Kenya met Argentina in the final of the first leg last weekend where they lost to the Pumas 21-14. They had also lost to the Pumas 21-7 in the pool matches after beating USA (38-7), Spain (19-5) and Portugal (36-5).



Saturday’s results:

Kenya 26 Portugal 12

Kenya 29 USA 12

Kenya 19 Spain 17

Fixtures

Sunday

1:30pm: Kenya v Chile