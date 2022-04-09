Shujaa fall to USA in Singapore 7s opener

Kenya Sevens launched their Singapore Sevens campaign on a wrong footing, losing to United States of America 12-10 at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The two teams tied 5-5 at the break in the Pool "A" outing after Anthony Omondi cancelled Terry Baker's try.

Kevin Williams would put Mike Friday's side ahead with a try that Lucas Lacamp converted.

Kenya hit back through Edmund Anya, who failed to convert his own try just infront of the post to tie the game.

He hit the ball under the post as the 2016 Singapore Sevens champions lost. South Africa edged out Canada 31-5 in the other Pool "A" duel.