Short-handed KCB, Kabras face-off in Enterprise Cup final

Depleted defending champions Kabras Sugar and KCB Rugby will test their depth when they clash in the Enterprise Cup final on Saturday at the RFUEA ground.

This match will kick off at 12.30pm so as to allow fans to proceed to the Nyayo National Stadium for the Rugby Africa Under-20 Barthes Trophy quarterfinal fixture between Kenya and Uganda at 4.30pm.

KCB will be without 13 players while Kabras Sugar will be without 16, who are either with the Kenya Simbas side for the Currie Cup competition in South Africa or Kenya Sevens at Singapore Sevens.

“We just have to do with what we have and see how our depth looks like,“ said KCB team manager Philip Wamae, adding that they will have seasoned players like Andrew Amonde, skipper Curtis Lilako, Michael Wanjala and Martin Owilah in the mix.

KCB will be also lucky to have the likes of Manasse Oduor and Felix Ojoo, who failed to travel with Kenya Simbas side that left on Thursday.

“We want to end the season on a high with a double after our Kenya Cup victory. This side is relatively the same that won the semi,” said Kabras Sugar deputy coach Edwin Achayo.

Kabras will have Teddy Akala and Byson Adak, who failed to travel with Kenya Simbas back but will start at the bench.

They will also bank on South African fly-half Ntabeni Dukisa, Alfred Orege and Eugene Sifuna.

This is the third time Kabras and KCB are facing off in the final of Kenya’s oldest rugby competition.

KCB emerged victorious in 2016 when they claimed a 24-12 win in the final.

The bankers would again stage a successful defence against the sugar men in 2017 with a 27-23 victory at the RFUEA ground.

Homeboyz would claim the title in 2018 with Kabras finally getting it in 2019, beating Impala Saracens 37-7 in the final.

Kabras beat Homeboyz 37-11 in the semi-final in Kakamega while KCB bundled out Impala Saracens 20-18 at the Impala Sports Club last weekend.

The second tier Mwamba Cup final takes place at 12.30pm at the Nakuru Athletic Club, with hosts Nakuru II up against Strathmore Leos II.

Meanwhile, the KRU Nationwide National semi-finals also take place on Saturday with qualification to the second tier KRU Championship at stake for the victorious sides.

Daystar Falcons meet former Kenya Cup side and 1997 Enterprise Cup champions Mombasa at the Daystar University in Athi River while Kitale RFC host Zetech University at the Equip College in Kitale.

Fixtures

Enterprise Cup Final: Kabras Sugar v KCB (12.30pm) RFUEA Ground

Mwamba Cup Final: Topfry Nakuru II v Strathmore Leos II (12.30m) Nakuru Athletic Club