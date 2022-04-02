Kabras, KCB to renew rivalry in Enterprise Cup final

Defending champions Kabras Sugar will face KCB Rugby in the Enterprise Cup final next Sunday at RFUEA ground.

Kabras, who will be eying their second title, scored four converted tries and three penalties to dispatch Homeboyz 37-11 in the semi-final played at Kakamega showground on Saturday and qualify for the final.

KCB were forced to dig deep before edging out the battling Impala Saracens 20-18 after the two teams tied 6-6 at the break at the Impala Sports Club to ease through to the final.

The matches happened as the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Oduor Gangla led the rugby fraternity in mourning former Nakuru Rugby Club chairman Ali Al-Jabri, who died on Thursday night.

Al-Jabri, who was fondly known as Papa was Nakuru Rugby chairman when the club made history as the first club outside Nairobi to win Kenya Cup in 2013 and 2014.

Prop Edwin Oyoo, lock Geoffrey Meso, centre Habil Malik and fullback William Opaka landed a try each for Kabras.

Fly-half Ntabeni Dukisa added all the extras including the penalties for Kabras Sugar, who are in line for their second trophy this season after clinching their second Kenya Cup on March 12 in Kakamega.

Substitute Keith Wasike landed a try with Brian Ayimba and Bryan Juma adding a penalty each for Homeboyz, who trailed 9-3 at the break but all was in vain.

KCB landed two converted tries and three penalties to exact revenge against the Sarries, who had bundled them out at the same stage when Enterprise Cup was held last in 2019.

Impala landed two, where one was converted and three penalties.

Eighthman Peter Waitere and winger Alphas Adunga scored the bankers’ tries with Smith Muhoya managing to convert one in addition to two penalties. Substitute Ahmed Shaban converted the other try for the bankers.

“KCB encounters are always close and tough but we relish the meetings,” said Kabras Sugar coach Jerome Muller. “We want to end the season on a high with a double after our Kenya Cup victory.”

KCB scrum-half Michael Wanjala charges past Impala's defence during their Enterprise Cup semi-final match played at Impala Club in Nairobi on April 2, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Muller gave it up to his youngsters especially Oyoo and second row David Bunduki for a lively second half.

“We shall have no much changes to the squad with the youngsters stepping in well in places left by senior players in Kenya Simbas,” said Muller.

“I know it will equally be a tough final but we shall show up well. Impala gave us a good run hence we shall have to seal up some loose ends before the final,” said KCB deputy coach Dennis Mwanja.

The last time Kabras and KCB met was during the Kenya Cup regular season where KCB triumphed 28-20 on February 26 this year.

KCB went on to relinquish their Kenya Cup title after losing to Menengai Oilers in the semi-finals 24-17.

KCB and Kabras Sugar met in the 2016 and 2017 Enterprise Cup finals where bankers prevailed on both occasions.