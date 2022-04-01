Kabras, KCB chase Enterprise Cup final slots

Defending champions Kabras Sugar face visiting Homeboyz at Kakamega Showground while Impala Saracens host KCB Rugby at Impala Sports Club in the Enterprise Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

Kabras Sugar coach Jerome Muller has made four changes to the side that dismantled Nondescripts 34-17 in the quarter-finals last Saturday in Kakamega.

Hillary Mwajilwa, who came off the bench, will now get to start, replacing Ephraim Oduor at loose-head prop while Thomas Simiyu comes in for George Nyambua at blind-side flanker.

Hooker Eugene Sifuna takes over the armband from Nyambua, who embarks on Kenya Simbas assignment while Dukisa Ntabeni, who didn’t play in the quarters comes in to replace Jone Kubu at fly-half.

The Fijian-born Kubu joins the Kenya Simbas for their tour in South Africa for Currie Cup.

Alfred Orego, who didn’t feature against Nondies, comes in at left wing, replacing Bede Enonda, who moves to right wing.

Kabras crushed Impala Saracens 37-7 in the final to win their maiden Enterprise Cup title in 2019 at the RFUEA grounds but the event was not played in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19.

“We expects a tough match against Homeboyz. They have good and mobile backs as well as forwards,” noted Kabras deputy coach Edwin Achayo.

Homeboyz, who are the 2018 champions, sailed through to the semi-finals without kicking the ball after they were awarded a walkover against Mwamba.

KCB Rugby have made eight changes to the side that thrashed Blak Blad 87-12 in the quarters last Saturday.

KCB, who have won Enterprise Cup five times, were bundled out by Impala 11-10 at the same stage in 2019. KCB last lifted the title in 2017.

Props Patrick Ouko and Derrick Juma have been replaced by George Gichure and Curtis Lilako while Oliver Mang’eni will be replaced by Brian Munyali at lock.

Steve Wamai takes up Martin Owilah’s place at blind side and will partner with Andrew Amonde at the open side. Michael Wanjala comes it at scrum-half replacing Samuel Asati while Shaban Ahmed has swapped places Smith Muhoya at fly-half.

Elphas Adunga and Geoffrey Okwatch come in for Eugene Sirima and Isaac Njoroge at the wings.

“Impala is a good side; we respect them a lot but we go to this match full of confidence having won convincingly last weekend. A game against Impala is always a difficult one but we are ready,” said Amonde.

Impala have won the diadem 11 times but their last title was in 2005.

The Sarries coach Oscar Osir relishes KCB’s semi-final challenge. "We last beat them at the semi-final stage of the Enterprise Cup in 2019 but we must work hard to put some score on the board," said Osir.

Fixtures (all matches at 3pm)

Impala v KCB, Impala Sports Club