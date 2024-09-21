Gor Mahia kicked out of Caf Champions League after another heavy loss to Al Ahly

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia have been bundled out of the Caf Champions League following a 3-0 loss to Egyptian giants Al Ahly on Saturday night in Cairo.

Following the loss at the Cairo International Stadium, Gor Mahia bowed out of the continent's premier club competition on a 6-0 aggregate defeat having also been beaten 3-0 by the Egyptians last weekend in Nairobi.

With their backs against the wall, following the chastening in Nairobi, matters were further complicated within K'Ogalo's camp with claims of internal rift between the playing unit and technical bench.

On the field of play, Al Ahly picked up from from where they left in Nairobi. The home side took the lead in the 22nd minute from defender Rami Rabia's bullet header which went past Gor Mahia custodian Gad Mathews.

Leading to the goal, Geoffrey Ochieng had given away a corner that was quickly taken and the ball lofted into Gor Mahia's box where Rabia applied the finishing touch.

The Red Devils netted the second goal in the 53rd minute after a tactical move from the midfield which drew out Mathews from his line.

A superb one-two in midfield, found Yahya El Idrissi inside the box with Mathews rushing out in a bid to snuff out the attack. But Idrissi expertly laid the ball to Wessah Ali who tapped that ball into an empty net.

Al Ahly hammered the final nail on Gor's coffin in added time after 90 minutes courtesy of Taher Mahmoud's angled shot that was too hot for Mathews to handle.

Even before kick off, Gor Mahia’s camp had been rocked with reports of defender Rooney Onyango being left out of the match day squad over disciplinary issues.

A source within the club told Nation.Africa that in the build up to the match there had been a major fallout between Onyango and Brazilian coach Leonardo Neiva.

Onyango, 24, was part of the Harambee Stars squad that recently played against Zimbabwe and Namibia in the 2026 African Cup of Nation qualifiers.

Onyango's profile has steadily risen at Gor Mahia with his stellar performances seeing him relegate skipper Philemon Otieno to the bench.

But word within the club has it that some players have been unhappy with coach Neiva's for his authoritarian approach.