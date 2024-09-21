Dubois demolishes Joshua to retain IBF heavyweight title

London

Britain's Daniel Dubois demolished two-times world champion Anthony Joshua with a fifth-round knockout to retain his IBF world heavyweight boxing title at a packed Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Dubois senthis fellow Britonto the canvas in the opening round with a stinging right, the referee delivering a standing eight count, and the 27-year-old proceeded to tear up the pre-fight predictions as swiftly as he ripped into his opponent.

Joshua was on the ropes again in round two but managed to ride out the storm before round three came crashing down around him again.

With Dubois landing more banging right-handers, Joshua's defence failed to protect him and he was literally on the ropes as he took another count.

Joshua could barely stand at the end of the fourth, after going down again with two minutes remaining, and he lasted just 59 seconds of the fifth with the rebuilding of his career suddenly in ruins.

"I've only got a few words to say: Are you not entertained?," declared Dubois after the biggest win of his career.

"I'm a gladiator, I'm a warrior to the bitter end. I want to get to the top level of this game and reach my full potential.

"I've been on a rollercoaster ride. This is my time, this is my redemption story, and I'm not going to stop until I reach my full potential."