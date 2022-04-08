Chipu put Barthes Trophy on the line as action begins

The best of upcoming talent will be on display Saturday when the 2022 Rugby Africa Under-20 Barthes Trophy gets underway with quarter-final matches at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Defending champions and hosts Kenya (Chipu) are ready for the task ahead.

Chipu’s quarter-final fixture against tricky neighbours Uganda will come after Namibia v Ivory Coast (9.00am), Tunisia v Zimbabwe (11.30am) and Madagascar v Zambia (2.00pm).

Kenya narrowly defeated Madagascar 21-20 in last year’s final at Nyayo and are chasing their third consecutive title after winning their first in 2019 by stunning heavyweights Namibia 21-18 at KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka.

“The boys have trained and are ready for the task at hand. We leave the rest to God,” said Captain John Baraka in an interview on Friday.

Baraka, who plays for Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar, said they are confident coach Curtis Olago's tactics will see them through.

“We are not going to change what we have been taught but to execute it and I believe God will open the doors for us,” said the eighth man who scored the winning try against Madagascar last year.

Last year's edition was played in round-robin format due to low turnout especially after Namibia's withdrawal because of high Covid-19 infections in their country. Kenya and Madagascar hammered Senegal 50-3 and 34-3 to set up an entertaining final.

Baraka said the increase in the number of competing teams from three to eight does not worry them.

"The increase does not matter because we will take one match at a time. I was there last year and I don't think we will need to change things that worked for us. There are many lessons from club level that we have learned and mostly national team duty is about implementing them...Club experience will definitely help us," he noted.

A win for Olago's side could see them face eternal rivals Namibia in the semi-finals if the Southern Africa side also beats Ivory Coast.

Semi-finals take place on April 13, with the final slated for April 17.

Chipu provisional squad