Barthes Trophy: Kenya start title defence against Uganda

Kenya’s Chipu launch their Rugby Africa U-20 Barthes Trophy defence against regional rivals Uganda on Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The winner between Chipu and Uganda will face the winner of the Madagascar and Zambia clash in the semi-final due for April 13.

On the other hand, former champions Namibia take on Cote d’Ivoire on Saturday with the winner earning a semi-final date with either Tunisia or Zimbabwe.

“We have tough opposition but the boys are determined to give their best,” said Chipu coach Curtis Olago.

Only three teams battled it out during the 2021 edition held July at the Nyayo National Stadium; defending champions Kenya, Senegal and Madagascar.

Olago would guide Chipu to a successful title defence in June last year when they beat Madagascar 21-20 in the decisive duel.

Chipu fired early shots in dismantling Senegal 50-3 before the West Africa side went down further to Madagascar 34-3. That saw Chipu take on the Indian Ocean island team in the exciting decider.

The 2018 champions Namibia and other teams pulled out due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Kenya lifted the title in 2019 with a 21-18 win over Namibia during the final played at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, Nairobi.

It will be a full house this time around with eight teams taking part in the nine-day competition, which follow a knockout format.

There will be four quarter-final fixtures on Saturday with the semi-finals set for April 13 and the final on April 17 at the same venue.

Visiting teams are due in the country on Thursday ahead of the event. Meanwhile, fans will be allowed to the arena, but at a fee.

Regular tickets will retail at Sh 300 with VIP tickets going for Sh1,000 per match day.

Rugby Africa Under-20 Barthes Trophy fixtures

Saturday, April 9

Quarter-finals

1. 9.00am Namibia v Cote d’Ivoire

2. 11.30am Tunisia v Zimbabwe

3. 2.00pm Madagascar v Zambia

4. 4.30pm Kenya v Uganda

Wednesday, April 13

Play-offs and semi-final

1. 9.00am Loser QF1 v Loser QF2

2. 11.30am Loser QF3 v Loser QF4

SF1 2.00pm Winner QF1 v Winner QF4

SF2 4.30pm Winner QF2 v Winner QF3

Sunday April 17

9.00am Loser PO1 v Loser PO2

11.30am Winner PO1 v Winner PO2

Bronze Medal Match:

2.00pm Loser SF1 v Loser SF2

Final: