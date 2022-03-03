Kenya to host Rugby Africa Barthes Championship

Kenya's Under 20 rugby side celebrate after retaining the Barthes Trophy after overpowering Madagascar 21-20 at Nyayo National Stadium on July 11, 2021.

What you need to know:

  • Only three teams battled it out during the 2021 edition held July at the Nyayo National Stadium; defending champions Kenya, Senegal and Madagascar.
  • Namibia, winners of the 2018 edition, pulled out due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

There will be a full house when this year’s Rugby Africa Barthes Under-20 Trophy championship goes down from April 9-17 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

