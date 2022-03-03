Kenya to host Rugby Africa Barthes Championship

There will be a full house when this year’s Rugby Africa Barthes Under-20 Trophy championship goes down from April 9-17 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Oduor Gangla announced that eight nations will participate in the nine-day junior rugby competition.

Gangla made the disclosure during the official launch of the Rugby Africa 2022 competition calendar in Kampala, Uganda on Thursday.

Only three teams battled it out during the 2021 edition held July at the Nyayo National Stadium; defending champions Kenya, Senegal and Madagascar.

Namibia, winners of the 2018 edition, pulled out due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Kenya’s Chipu fired early shots in dismantling Senegal 50-3 before the West Africa side went down further to Madagascar 34-3 to set up an exciting title decider against Kenya.

Chipu would retain the Barthes Trophy after taming Madagascar’s Junior Makis 21-20 in a pulsating final.

Kenya lifted the title in 2019 with a 21-18 win over Namibia during the final played at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, Nairobi.

“Having eight teams is a major step forward for Under-20 rugby in Africa and as the Kenya Rugby Union, we are honoured and humbled to have the opportunity to host this event,” said Gangla.

Gangla said preparations are going on, and that Africa is looking forward to a competitive event where the young players come out and showcase their talent and ability.

Gangla commended the Kenyan government and especially the Cabinet Secretary for Sport, Amina Mohamed for ensuring that Kenya hosts the event again.

“I also want to thank the Local Organising Committee for their hard work towards delivering this event. This year’s event will be played in front of spectators and we look forward to hosting a memorable event in Nairobi,” explained Gangla.

The Barthés Trophy is the Rugby Africa Under-20 Championship named after Jean-Luc Barthes, who was the Rugby Services Manager for Rugby Africa. He passed on in 2016.

The winners of the annual competition earn the right to represent the African continent at the World Rugby Junior Trophy.

Meanwhile, the start of the 2022 National Sevens Circuit has been pushed back by two weeks and will now be played on May 21-22 with the George Mwangi Kabeberi Memorial Sevens. The event was initially planned for May 7-8.

Nairobi’s RFUEA ground will host the Christie Sevens on May 28-29 with Kakamega, Mombasa, Kisumu and Nakuru hosting the subsequent rounds of the competition.

Revised National Sevens Circuit Schedule

George Mwangi Kabeberi Memorial Sevens- May 21-22

Christie Sevens- May 28-29, RFUEA ground, Nairobi

Kakamega Sevens-June 11-12, The Bull Ring, Kakamega

Driftwood Sevens -June18-19, Mombasa Sports Club, Mombasa

Dala Sevens- July 2-3, Jomo Kenyatta Stadium, Kisumu