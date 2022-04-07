Africa U-20 champs Chipu keeping feet on the ground

Reigning champions Kenya are not underestimating any team heading into this year’s Rugby Africa Under-20 Barthes Trophy slated for April 9-17 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi

Speaking moments after Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Uganda, Namibia and Zimbabwe teams had arrived in Nairobi on Thursday, Kenya head coach Curtis Olago said that he expects all opponents to be tough.

“We don’t know much about our opponents because we have not seen them play for a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They are all tough opponents,” noted Olago after assembling his boys for the first time for light training at KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka.

The 37-man squad comprises players from Kakamega, Nairobi, Nakuru, Kajiado, Machakos and Mombasa counties.

Hosts Kenya, who will open their campaign against neighbours Uganda in the last match of the day on Saturday, will unveil their final squad on Friday.

Friday has also been set aside for the Captain’s Run for the eight nations competing. Zimbabwe, Madagascar and Zambia were expected later on Thursday.

Kenya’s national under-20 men’s team famously known as Chipu, have won the last two editions held in Nairobi. Chipu hammered Tunisia 73-0 in the semi-finals and then stunned heavyweights Namibia 21-18 in the 2019 final at KCB Sports Club. The 2020 edition did not take place due to Covid-19.

Chipu retained the title last year by defeating Madagascar narrowly 21-20 in the final at Nyayo. Both teams had easily defeated Senegal in the tournament that was played in round-robin format.

Kenya mauled Senegal 53-0, while Madagascar beat the West Africans 34-3 to set up the entertaining final. Last year’s tournament was initially set to involve four national teams but Namibia withdrew due to Covid-19.

Regular tickets will cost Sh300 with VIP tickets retailing at Sh1,000 per match day.

Chipu provisional squad