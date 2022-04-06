Currie Cup: Kenya Simbas final squad named

Kenya Simbas head coach Paul Odera Wednesday named the final 32-man squad for the Currie Cup First Division in South Africa.

Kabras Sugar RFC's Dan Sikuta will captain the squad alongside Impala’s Elkeans Musonye and KCB’s Darwin Mukidza.

Besides Kenya and Georgia, Zimbabwe have been invited for the competition that will end on June 25 this year.

They will join seven other teams from South Africa in the competition that starts on Thursday.

The other teams are defending champions Leopards, Down Touch Griffons, Valke Falcons, Boland Cavaliers, Eastern Province Elephants, Border Bulldogs and South Western Districts (SWD) Eagles.

The squad:

Ian Njenga, Edward Mwaura, Andrew Siminyu, Coleman Were, Brian Waraba, Patrick Ouko, Ephraim Oduor, Joseph Orero, Brian Juma, Oliver Mangeni, Thomas Okeyo, Clinton Odhiambo, Joseph Shem, George Nyambua, Bethwel Anami, Brian Amaitsa, Dan Sikuta, Elkeans Musonye, Samuel Asati, Brian Tanya, Brian Wahinya, Jone Kubu, Matoka Matoka, Timothy Omela, Beldad Ogeta, John Okoth, Vincent Onyala, Peter Kilonzo, Derrick Ashiundu, Jacob Ojee, Darwin Mukidza, Geoffrey Ominde

Carling Currie Cup Fixtures

April 7: Eastern Province vs Black Lion

April 8: Border Bulldogs vs Leopards

April 8: SWD Eagles vs Boland Kavaliers

April 9: Valke vs Simbas

April 9: Down Touch Griffons vs Zimbabwe Goshwaks

April 22: SWD Eagles vs Leopards

April 23: Simbas vs Zimbabwe Goshwaks

April 23: Valke vs Border Bulldogs

April 23: Boland Kavaliers vs Eastern Province