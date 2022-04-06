Currie Cup: Kenya Simbas final squad named
What you need to know:
- Besides Kenya and Georgia, Zimbabwe have been invited for the competition that will end on June 25 this year.
- They will join seven other teams from South Africa in the competition that starts on Thursday.
Kenya Simbas head coach Paul Odera Wednesday named the final 32-man squad for the Currie Cup First Division in South Africa.
Kabras Sugar RFC's Dan Sikuta will captain the squad alongside Impala’s Elkeans Musonye and KCB’s Darwin Mukidza.
The other teams are defending champions Leopards, Down Touch Griffons, Valke Falcons, Boland Cavaliers, Eastern Province Elephants, Border Bulldogs and South Western Districts (SWD) Eagles.
The squad:
Ian Njenga, Edward Mwaura, Andrew Siminyu, Coleman Were, Brian Waraba, Patrick Ouko, Ephraim Oduor, Joseph Orero, Brian Juma, Oliver Mangeni, Thomas Okeyo, Clinton Odhiambo, Joseph Shem, George Nyambua, Bethwel Anami, Brian Amaitsa, Dan Sikuta, Elkeans Musonye, Samuel Asati, Brian Tanya, Brian Wahinya, Jone Kubu, Matoka Matoka, Timothy Omela, Beldad Ogeta, John Okoth, Vincent Onyala, Peter Kilonzo, Derrick Ashiundu, Jacob Ojee, Darwin Mukidza, Geoffrey Ominde
Carling Currie Cup Fixtures
April 7: Eastern Province vs Black Lion
April 8: Border Bulldogs vs Leopards
April 8: SWD Eagles vs Boland Kavaliers
April 9: Valke vs Simbas
April 9: Down Touch Griffons vs Zimbabwe Goshwaks
April 22: SWD Eagles vs Leopards
April 23: Simbas vs Zimbabwe Goshwaks
April 23: Valke vs Border Bulldogs
April 23: Boland Kavaliers vs Eastern Province
April 30: Leopards vs Boland Kavaliers
April 30: Downtouch Griffons vs Simbas
April 30: Valke vs Black Lions
April 30: Eastern province vs Border Bulldogs