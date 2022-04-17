Shujaa drop to Challenge Trophy at Vancouver Sevens

Kenya Sevens faltered against Olympic champions Fiji and England to once again drop to the Challenge Trophy at Vancouver Sevens on Sunday.

After an inspiring 19-17 win against United States of America in their Pool "A" opening duel, Kenya Sevens went down to Fiji 38-7 before losing to England 19-12.

Kenya Sevens will now meet Ireland in the Challenge Trophy quarter-finals at 6.44pm on Sunday.

Fresh from winning in Singapore Sevens, Fiji also beat England 27-12 and USA 33-12 to finish their pool outing unscathed.

Interestingly, Kenya, USA and England all finished with five points with one win each but it's England, who claimed the last slot for the main Cup on better aggregate.

USA edged out England 20-19 but their efforts proved futile after their losses to Kenya and Fiji.

Fiji will take on France with the winner booking a semi-final berth against South Africa or Samoa.

England play Argentina with the winner getting to meet either New Zealand or Australia.

Levy Amunga converted Alvin Marube's only try for Kenya against Fiji, who touched down six times.

Bush Mwale and Kevin Wekesa's efforts of a try each as well as Anthony Omondi's conversion were all in vain against England.

Dan Norton, Jamie Barden and Jamie Adamson's tries handed England the vital win after Fredrick Roddick made two conversions.