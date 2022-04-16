Shujaa off to winning start at Vancouver Sevens

Bush Mwale touched down at the death as Kenya Sevens edged out United States 19-17 in their thrilling opening Pool “A” duel of the Vancouver Sevens on Saturday.

It was a breathtaking change of leads as Kenya, who led at 12-5 at the break, came from behind twice to triumph and exert revenge on USA, who beat them 12-10 at the pool stage at Singapore Sevens.

Kevin Wekesa scored Kenya’s two others tries as Anthony Omondi made two conversions to seal the victory for the 2016 Singapore Sevens champions.

Malacchi Esdale opened the scoring charts for Mike Friday’s side before Wekesa pulled one back for Kenya as Omondi converted to lead 7-5.

Wekesa completed his brace of tries but Omondi’s conversion sailed wide but, nevertheless, took Kenya's lead to 12-5 at the break.

Then Kevon Williams and Ben Broselle landed each as Marcus Tupuola managed one conversion for the Americans to retake the lead 17-12.

Then Mwale would hit the gas cylinders to level at 17-17 before Omondi curled through all the important conversion.

Kenya will play Olympic champions Fiji in their next match at 12.04am on Sunday before wrapping up against England at 3.07am the same day.