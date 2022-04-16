Chipu keen on bronze as Barthes Trophy ends at Nyayo

Kenya captain John Baraka has asked fans to rally behind Chipu as they seek to end the 2022 Rugby Africa Under-20 Barthes Trophy in a respectable position.

Coach Curtis Olago’s side have a date with tricky customers Madagascar in the bronze medal match at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, which is a repeat of last year’s final where Kenya narrowly triumphed 21-20.

Speaking during the captain’s run at Nyayo on Saturday, Baraka said that the fact that Chipu is playing for third place does not mean that they do not need the backing of fans.

“We need everyone to come and support us. We are still Kenya and we will be grateful for the support from our fans,” he said.

The Kabras Sugar RFC youngster noted that preparations have been good and players are ready for the crunch tie.

“The players have the urge to play against Madagascar, so that we get that third place. We are psyched up. We wanted to lift the trophy but now that we can't, we will strive to get that bronze,” said Baraka.

He noted that Chipu had watched videos of their 16-5 semi-final loss to Namibia and are ready to rectify the mistakes which cost them.

“Our lineouts and set-pieces did not go our way, so we have sharpened them in training. I believe the team with less mistakes will carry the day on Sunday and our goal is to minimise our mistakes,” explained Baraka who pointed out the Islanders play a fast-paced game and minimize rucks. "We have to up our game, and execute our tackles well.”

“The fact that Zimbabwe thrashed Madagascar (32-3) does not mean it is an easy match for us. We both lost in the semi-finals. They are equally good, so we cannot underestimate them,” said Baraka.

Olago reiterated that the team has prepared well. “We keep pushing our limits to try to play a better game as Chipu. We expect a very tough game from Madagascar but I think the boys are up to it. They just have to bring their 'A' game on Sunday,” said Olago.

Olago added that his boys have learned a big lesson in terms of playing international matches and know what to expect. “Majority of the group that won the title last year left because of age and now this is a new crop. They are learning. This is a learning process and they will get there. They still have a lot of rugby ahead of their lives,” he said.

In the absence of injured Roy Mulievi, Joseph Ayiro will start at wing. Winger Mulievi injured both his knees during the Namibia game. Centre Kolian Persian, who got a shoulder injury in the semi-final, will start against Madagascar.

“Coaches have decided he starts, then Stanislaus Shikoli drops to the bench as John Aswani comes in. We have a 6-2 split on the bench to cover him. Cornellius Mukoro goes in the subs bench,” explained Chipu team manager Peter Mutai on the changes made.

Sunday fixtures

9.00am Ivory Coast v Zambia (seventh place play-off)

11.30am Uganda v Tunisia (fifth place play-off)

2.00pm Kenya v Madagascar (third place play-off)