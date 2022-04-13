Barthes Trophy: Holders Kenya fall to Namibia in semis
The Rugby Africa Under-20 Championships, Barthes Trophy will have new champions after holders Kenya’s Chipu were bundled out in the semi-finals Wednesday.
Despite dominating virtually the whole of the explosive duel, Chipu failed to put points on the board as they lost to the 2018 champions Namibia 16-5 in the semi-final at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.
A later try by substitute Joseph Ayiro was not enough to rescue Kenya, who wasted four penalties and a conversion, as winger Niel Holtzhausen's converted try and two penalties put Namibia in their final.
Man-of-the-match, scrum-half Oela Blaauw did the kicking for Namibia, who will either meet Zimbabwe or Madagascar, who were to meet in the other semi-final on Wednesday.