Barthes Trophy: Holders Kenya fall to Namibia in semis

Kenya Chipu's winger Roy Mulievi (left) leaves Namibia's Owen Hawanga during their Barthes Trophy semi-final clash at Nyayo National Stadium on April 13, 2022.

The Rugby Africa Under-20 Championships, Barthes Trophy will have new champions after holders Kenya’s Chipu were bundled out in the semi-finals Wednesday.

Despite dominating virtually the whole of the explosive duel, Chipu failed to put points on the board as they lost to the 2018 champions Namibia 16-5 in the semi-final at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

A later try by substitute Joseph Ayiro was not enough to rescue Kenya, who wasted four penalties and a conversion, as winger Niel Holtzhausen's converted try  and two penalties put Namibia in their final.

Man-of-the-match, scrum-half Oela Blaauw did the kicking for Namibia, who will either meet Zimbabwe or Madagascar, who were to meet in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

