Barthes Trophy: Kenya, Namibia battle for place in final

Champions Kenya’s Chipu will have to be at their best when they take on Namibia in the semi-finals of the Rugby Africa Under-20 Championship, Barthes Trophy, at the Nyayo National Stadium Wednesday.

“Namibia is a structural and good team with players who school in South Africa,” said Chipu coach Curtis Olago, adding that they will give a good account of themselves.

“Nevertheless, we have prepared well and we must bring our ‘A’ game to the table,” explained Olago, who has made only one change to the side that beat Uganda 54-20 in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Randy Wamah comes in as prop for Randy Odhiambo, who has personal commitments.

“We just have a few areas we have been working on ahead of the big clash,” said Olago.

Former champions Namibia eased through to the semi-finals after they whacked Cote d’Ívoire 62- 0. Former winners Zimbabwe will take on Madagascar in the other semi-final match.

Kenya and Namibia will be meeting for the first time since 2019 when the Chipu triumphed 21-18 in the final to lift the Barthes Trophy at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, Nairobi.

Kicker Tonny Oketch, who was at the centre of Chipu’s display with 11 points; four conversions and a penalty, will be in focus again alongside skipper John Baraka.

The man to watch in Namibia’s side is Geraldo Beukes, who leads the points scorers with 19 points, coming off three tries and two conversions.

While the 2020 event failed to take place due to Covid-19, Namibia, the 2018 champions and other teams withdrew from the 2021 edition due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Only three teams battled it out during the 2021 edition at the Nyayo National Stadium; defending champions Kenya, Senegal and Madagascar.

Olago guided Chipu to a successful title defence after beating Madagascar 21-20 in the decisive duel.

Started in 2017, the Rugby Africa Under-20 Championships, Barthes Trophy is named after the late Frenchman, Jean-Luc Barthes.

At the time of his death in 2016, Barthes was the International Rugby Board (now World Rugby) Rugby Services Manager for Africa.

Aged 56 at the time of his passing on February 10, 2016, Barthes was christened Mr. Africa, due to his 14 years working for the development of African rugby.

Chipu Tuesday received a major boost ahead of their semi-final clash when Teita Sisal Estate under their leading lodge, the Hildana Lodge, donated Sh1 million to the team.

Teita Sisal Estate representative Jimmy Mnene disclosed that a similar amount will go towards Kenya Simbas, who are currently in South Africa taking part in the Currie Cup.

“We are delighted to continue the investment in the sport of rugby in the country. Ours is not just an investment, it is a commitment to the society through transforming and developing the sport of rugby in Kenya,” said Mnene, who is also the Kenya Simbas team manager.

Mnene noted that the present and the future of the game has to be nurtured to ensure consistency in performance and growth.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Oduor Gangla said that the funds will be used to ensure the teams prepare and perform well.

“We cannot progress if corporates don’t take advantage of the tax incentives by the government to sponsor sports,” said Gangla.

Wednesday's Fixtures

Classification Matches: Ivory Coast v Tunisia (9am), Zambia v Uganda (11.30am)

Semi-finals: Kenya v Namibia (2.00pm) Madagascar v Zimbabwe (4.30pm)