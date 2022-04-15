Shujaa seek redemption at Vancouver Sevens

There will be no reprieve for Kenya Sevens at Vancouver Sevens when they renew rivalry with United States of America in their opening Pool "A" match Saturday at the BC Place, Canada.

The match will go down at 8.31pm before Kenya take on Olympic champions Fiji, who won Singapore Sevens last weekend at 12.04am on Sunday.

They will then wrap up against England at 3.07am on Sunday.

Kenya will be eyeing revenge against Mike Friday's US, who beat them 12-10 at Singapore Sevens pool stages.

Kenya went on to lose to Spain 19-10 in the semi-final for ninth place. Spain would go down 26-19 in the final.

USA settled sixth after they succumbed 42-24 to Argentina in the final for fifth place.

It's Ireland who stopped USA 14-12 in the main Cup quarter-finals but went on to beat Samoa 24-17 in the semi-final for fifth place.

Fiji made a strong return to the Series after missing out in the last two legs in Spain, beating New Zealand, who were also making their first appearance this season 28-17 in the Cup final.

England beat Japan 28-14 in the final for 13th place. England got three points while Kenya five for their show in Singapore as Fiji and USA bagged 22 and 12 points respectively for their exploits.

Kenya go into Vancouver placed 10th in the 2021/22 World Rugby Sevens Series with 36 points while Fiji are seventh with 46 points.

USA are fourth with 67 points while England eighth with 41.

Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent "Namcos" Simiyu said they have a tough pool on paper.

"Our key focus is hitting our performance standards consistently especially on kick-off, tackling and scoring two tries per half," said Simiyu.

South Africa, who won the first four legs in Dubai and Spain, lead the Series with 98 points, ahead of Australia and Argentina who are tied on 83 points.

Vancouver Sevens is the sixth out of the nine rounds in the 2021/22 Series.

South Africa, who were winners of Vancouver last year, were beaten in the quarter-finals at Singapore Sevens where they were the defending champions.

New Zealand will be looking for a repeat performance of the 2020 Series where they won gold in Vancouver when they take on Samoa, Wales and Japan in Pool "A."

Australia, who have reached the medal podium in the last three of the five rounds have a battle at hand in Pool "C" where they confront South Africa, hosts Canada and Spain.