Shujaa book Japan in Singapore 7s Challenge Trophy quarter-final

Kenya salvaged some pride when they edged out Canada 24-7 in their last Pool "A" match of Singapore Sevens on Saturday but that did not stop them from dropping to Challenge Trophy.

Kenya, who finished third in the pool, will now play Japan that settled last in Pool "D" in the Challenge Trophy quarter-finals on Sunday at 7.06am.

Canada, who finished last, take on France that settled third in Pool "D" at 6.22am.

Herman Humwa and Kevin Wekesa scored a try each as Kenya led 12-7 at the break before second half tries from Anthony Omondi and Edmund Anya sealed the victory over Canada. Omondi added two conversions for the 2016 Singapore Sevens champions.

Tries from Lockie Kratz and Brennig Provost proved futile as the Canadians lost.

It's United States of America, who beat Kenya Sevens 12-10 before defending champions South Africa Blitzboks blew them away 26-5 as both sides reached the main Cup quarter-finals.

Kenya had little to offer against Blitzboks in the first half where they trailed 19-0. Sakoyisa Makata landed a brace of tries as Selvyn Davids managed one before Ronald Brown made two conversions.

Then Makata competed his hat-trick with Brown converting.

Alvin Marube's try failed to inspire Kenya as they suffered their second defeat.

South Africa, who won the previous four legs in Dubai and Spain, had beaten Canada 33-12 before seeing off Kenya.

However, Mike Friday's USA would stun Blitzboks 12-7 to complete a clean run on day one to top the pool.

USA will play Ireland in the main Cup quarter-final at 8.34am with South Africa taking on Olympic champions Fiji in the other Cup quarter-final duel at 7.50am.

Australia are up against Argentina at 7.28am with New Zealand going head-on with Argentina in other main Cup quarter-final at 8.12am.

Fiji and New Zealand, who are making their first appearance this season, embraced mixed results.