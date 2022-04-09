Kenya crash out of Singapore 7s Main Cup

Defending champions South Africa Blitzboks blew away Kenya Sevens 26-5 to qualify for the main Cup quarter-finals of Singapore Sevens on Saturday.

It was Kenya’s second loss in Pool "A" that relegated then to Challenge Trophy.

Kenya, who lost their opening match against United States of America 12-10 were to play Canada at 2.05pm on Saturday.

Kenya had little to offer against Blitzboks in the first half where they trailed 19-0 with a brace of tries from Sakoyisa Makata as Selvyn Davids managed one. Ronald Brown made two conversions.

Then Makata competed his hat-trick before Brown converted.

Alvin Marube's try failed to inspire Kenya as they suffered their second defeat.

South Africa, who won the previous four legs in Dubai and Spain were to meet USA to decide who wins the pool at 2.33pm.

USA went on to beat Canada 33-12 to join South Africa in the main Cup quarter-finals.

Olympic champions Fiji and New Zealand, who are making their first appearance this season, embraced mixed results.