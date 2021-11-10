Kenya Sevens star Alvin 'Buffa' Otieno joins KCB

Eight-time Kenya Cup champions KCB Rugby have snapped up crowd-favourite Alvin “Buffa” Otieno from Homeboyz.

KCB chairman Xavier Makuba also confirmedthe signing of scrum half Brian Wahinya from Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad, centre Bob Muhati and second row Emmanuel Silungi from Homeboyz as well as Western Bulls’ second row Elvis Olukusi.

“We have finalised acquiring them. They have signed one year contracts, with the option to renew at the end of the season," said Makuba.

Related Shujaa crowned Safari Sevens champions Rugby

"World Rugby does not allow clubs to offer players more than one-year contracts. Previously, World Rugby allowed two-year or three-year contracts but not any more.

Former Kakamega High School and Strathmore Leos player Otieno has wowed fans across the world in Kenya Sevens colours.

He made his Kenya Sevens debut in Hong Kong Sevens in 2016 and was part of the team that won Singapore Sevens the same year.

He was the inspiration behind Shujaa bagging the 2021 Safari Sevens edition held at Nyayo on October 30-31 where he emerged the Most Valuable Player.

“We are bringing in these youngsters to learn from the experienced guys to prepare to take over from them and to fill the gap in case of international duty. We are anticipating losing several key players to both Kenya Sevens and Kenya Simbas and some who are retiring, so we have to remain competitive by signing,” said Makuba.

He revealed that the bankers will be without Shaddon Munoko and Peter Karia who have headed to Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) and Germany, respectively.