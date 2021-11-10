Kenya Sevens star Alvin 'Buffa' Otieno joins KCB

Alvin Otieno

Shujaa"s Alvin Otieno (right) makes a try against Morans during their semi-final match at the Safari Sevens at Nyayo National Stadium on October 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The Bankers announced Otieno's signing on their social media platforms early Wednesday.

Eight-time Kenya Cup champions KCB Rugby have snapped up crowd-favourite Alvin “Buffa” Otieno from Homeboyz.

