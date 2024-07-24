Kenya Sevens fall to Argentina in Paris Olympics opener

Kenya Sevens' Olympic Games' challenge got off to a false start as they went down 31-12 to Series champions Argentina in their opening pool B” match at Stade de France in Paris on Wednesday.

Shujaa will next face another heavyweight Australia at 8pm. Kenya wrap up their pool outing against Samoa on Thursday from 3pm.

Shujaa, freshly promoted to the elite World Rugby Sevens Series, must finish in the top-two positions to guarantee qualification to the quarter-finals. The two third-placed best teams will also earn a ticket to the quarter-finals.

Shujaa got off to a good start with Chrisant Ojwang touching down a well-worked try as co-captain Anthony Omondi converted to take a 7-0 lead.

The Pumas, held on to possession after the restart to hit back through Agustin Fraga, but Tobias Wade missed the extras to trail 7-5 at the break.

Argentina were sublime in their ball handling and passes as they overwhelmed Shujaa’s defence as Fraga completed his double for Joaquin Pellandini to convert and take a 12-7 lead.

The lead didn’t last long as Shujaa made a crucial intercept at the midfield, before Ojwang was set loose to offload from a tackle and Kelvin Wekesa touched down. Omondi missed the conversion as the teams tied at 12-12.

Kenya went loose with some quick play, but Patrick Odongo’s move for an overhead kick proved costly as the Pumas claimed possession with Tomas Elizalde pacing to score, as Pellandini converted to stretch their lead to 17-12.

Argentina’s experience played out with good management of the game as Luciano Gonzalez and Marcos Moneta landed a try each with Santiago Mare converting one to put away the match. In the other Pool B outing, Australia edged out Samoa 21-14.