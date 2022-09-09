Kenya Sevens fail Argentina test at World Cup

Indiscipline cost Kenya Sevens heavily as Argentina beat them 22-07 to reach the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup Sevens at the Cape Town Stadium, South Africa on Friday.

Shujaa, who had earlier beaten Tonga 19-0 in the preliminary round, put themselves in a difficult position with no chance of recovery when two of their players Johnstone Olindi and Samuel Oliech were sin-binned.

The Pumas capitalised on the extra man after Olindi was sin-binned early in the duel to score through Matías Osadczuk.

Then Tobias Wade and Joaquin De La Vega would touch down in quick succession to put Argentina ahead 15-0 at the break.

Vincent Onyala brought Shujaa back into the game after restart with a try but Oliech, who added the extras was sin-binned.

Alejo Lavayen then scored off the penalty as Santiago Vera Feld converted to send the Pumas to the quarter-finals.

Kenya will now play Scotland in the Challenge Trophy quarter-finals on Saturday at 1.37pm.

“We just need to polish up and execute better because once you get to the big games it’s all about who’s going to execute well and who’s going to work well on and off the ball, both defence and attack,” said Ambaka.

It’s the defending champions New Zealand, who bundled out Scotland 43-5 in the other round of 16 duel.

Ireland stunned the 1993 champions England17-5 to reach the quarter-finals alongside Samoa, who stopped the United States of America 40-12.

France edged out Canada 19-12 to sail through to the quarter-finals where they will face Australia, who tossed out Uruguay 35-0.