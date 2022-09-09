Kenya Sevens thump Tonga to storm World Cup round of 16

Kenya Sevens are through to the round of 16 at the Rugby World Cup Sevens that kicked off Friday at Cape Town Stadium, South Africa.

Shujaa touched down three tries and two conversions to bundle out Tonga 19-0 in the preliminary round to book a date with Argentina at 5.23pm Friday.

Kenya's Vincent Onyala in action during their match against Tonga in the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament, in Cape Town on September 9, 2022. Photo credit: World Rugby |

William “Lomu” Ambaka ran through tackles to score at the corner for our opening try that Samuel Oliech converted from a tight angle for a 7-0 lead.

Then skipper Nelson Oyoo went for the centre post try before Oliech added the extras for the 14-0 lead at the break.

Vincent Onyala’s late try proved the icing on the cake as Shujaa eased through as other Africa teams Zimbabwe and Uganda fell by the wayside.

Canada dispatched Zimbabwe 31-7 to book the round of 16 date with France as Samoa bundled out Africa champions Uganda 33-7 for a date with the United States.

Wales Morgan Williams runs with the ball during their match against South Korea in the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament, in Cape Town on September 9, 2022. Photo credit: Rodger Bosch | AFP

Scotland tossed out Jamaica 24-7 to face defending champions New Zealand while Ireland stopped Portugal 24-0 to set up the inaugural 1993 champions England, who are also the 2013 and 2018 losing finalists.