Kenya rugby international Billy 'The Kid' retires

Kenya and Mwamba centre Billy "The Kid" Odhiambo has opted to retire from rugby on the day he celebrated his 30th birthday.

Odhiambo announced on his social media platforms, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram that he was hanging his boots, having played for Kenya Sevens and Kenya Simbas for 11 years.

Odhiambo now joins a number of Kenyan internationals who have hanged their boots this year including club-mate Collins Injera, William "Lomu" Ambaka of Kenya Harlequin and former Kenya Simbas skipper Curtis Lilako.

"As I mark my 30th birthday and cross over to a new decade I want to take this chance to announce my retirement from the sport that I love so much," said Odhiambo.

"God has been so good to me ever since I donned that shirt for the first time in 2012 at Port Elizabeth up until the last time in London this year," explained Odhiambo, adding that they were 11 good years of God’s grace and favour.

Perhaps the highlight of Odhiambo's rugby professional was when Kenya Sevens won the 2016 Singapore Sevens, the first time that the country won a leg in the history of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Odhiambo was also in the Kenya Sevens team that featured at the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games as well as the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games in Scotland.

The Maseno School and Strathmore University alumnus played for Kenya at the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Odhiambo paid tribute his parents, who have supported him throughout this whole journey.

"I can’t thank you enough. My siblings Awuor, who was also my manager, Tim and Fiona I thank you for always being in my corner," said Odhiambo.

Odhiambo also thanked his wife Zam Zam and my sons Zafar and Zaheem, whom he said have been his rock.

"All my coaches, managements, mentors, teammates and even opponents, who have been part of my journey, I thank you for believing in me and making me a better man," said Odhiambo, who also hailed his fans for standing with him.

"They held me accountable through out this journey, I thank you and I love you all," said Odhiambo, who is excited to see what the future holds for him.