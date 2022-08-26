Shujaa out to finish strongly in Los Angeles Sevens

Kenya Sevens launch their Los Angeles Sevens campaign against Samoa Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park, United States.

Shujaa will take on the Samoans at 8.26pm before confronting England at 11.10pm the same day.

They will round off their Pool “D” outing against Scotland at 2.21am on Sunday in the last leg of the 2021/22 World Rugby Sevens Series.

Kenya Sevens, who hope to end the season on a high, are currently placed 13th in the 2021/22 World Rugby Sevens Series with 39 points.

The team has had mixed results, having collected three points from the last three legs after finishing last in Vancouver (Canada), Toulouse (France) and London (England) respectively.

Kenya only performed well in the Series opening legs of Dubai I and Dubai II where they reached the Cup quarter-finals to collect 10 and 12 points respectively.

However, some top teams including Zealand, Samoa and England had by then not returned to action owing to Covid-19.

All the teams in Pool “D” are fresh from taking part in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Kenya and Samoa lost in the quarter-finals at the Commonwealth Games. The Samoans went on to finish fifth, beating Scotland 24-19 in the final.

Kenya, who had lost to Scotland 22-12 in the semi-finals for fifth place, settled seventh as England finished ninth after falling to reach the quarter-finals.

Four captains have one hand on the Series trophy as South Africa, Australia, Argentina and Fiji are all in with a chance of clinching the Series title at the LA Sevens.

With a unique Series scoring system in place for the 2022 Series due to the impacts of the global pandemic, each team’s end of season total is calculated by taking their best seven results from the nine Series events.

That means South Africa, who won the first four tournaments of the 2022 Series, currently lead the way on 124 points and would claim the Series title should they reach the final in LA. Meanwhile, Australia are two points behind and Argentina a further four adrift.

Fiji are fourth on 104 points but the system in place in 2022 ensures that they retain a shot at claiming a fifth men’s Series crown despite missing the tournaments in Malaga and Seville at the start of the year.

South Africa are fresh from their victory at the recent Commonwealth Games in England. The Blitzboks face New Zealand, hosts USA and Canada in a tough looking Pool “B”.

Their closest title challengers Australia and Argentina are paired together in Pool “A” alongside Spain and Japan while double Olympic champions Fiji are in Pool “C” against Ireland, France and Wales.

Kenya Sevens head coach Damian McGrath is confident of good results from what he described as a fairly tough pool.

“Samoa have been playing well this year, having been based in Dubai since Christmas training, playing and preparing as a team. They will offer a tough assignment for the first game,” said McGrath before departure to LA.

Despite having young sides, McGrath noted that England and Scotland always have a wide pool of players to choose from.

“They will offer a different challenge especially after Scotland beat us at the Commonwealth Games,” said McGrath explaining that while they are not going there expecting to turn everybody over, they are confident of a good performance.

Former skipper Jeff Oluoch and Samuel “Ssbeezy” Oliech will feature for the first time under McGrath.

They have replaced Levi Amunga and Herman Humwa, who were part of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games squad.

Shujaa fixtures

Saturday

Kenya v Samoa (8.26pm), Kenya v England (11.10pm)

Sunday

Kenya v Scotland (2.21am)

Squad