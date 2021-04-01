Kenya open Dubai 7s campaign against Chile

Kenya launch their Dubai Sevens Invitational tournament campaign against Chile at 11.42am on Friday in their Pool "Blue" outing at The Sevens Stadium, Dubai.

Kenya will then take on France 3.44pm before wrapping up their outing against Spain 6.18pm in the tournament that is due to start at 7am.

Regional rivals Uganda will open their quest against Madrid Sevens champions Argentina in Pool "Red" where they will also face Canada before wrapping up against Japan.

The Dubai event will see the return of KCB Rugby flanker Andrew Amonde, who missed the two legs of Madrid Sevens in February after he fell sick, as captain of the Kenya Sevens. Amonde will be deputised by Mwamba Rugby Club's centre Billy "The Kid" Odhiambo.

Impala Saracens fullback Sammy Oliech and former skipper and Kenya Harlequin fly-half Eden Agero are also making a return.

Kenya Sevens lost to Argentina 21-14 and 45-7 respectively in finals of Madrid Sevens.

"We still have a lot to improve on especially our set pieces and how we play off them, and our defensive systems," said Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent Simiyu when naming his side.

The Lionesses are also in Dubai where they will play Canada and Japan twice.

Pools

Men

Red: Canada, Japan, Argentina, Uganda

Blue: Spain, Chile, Kenya, France

Women

Brazil, Kenya, USA, France 1, France 2, Japan, Canada