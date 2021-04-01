Kenya open Dubai 7s campaign against Chile

  • Kenya will then take on France 3.44pm before wrapping up their outing against Spain 6.18pm in the tournament that is due to start at 7am.
  • Regional rivals Uganda will open their quest against Madrid Sevens champions Argentina in Pool "Red" where they will also face Canada before wrapping up against Japan.

Kenya launch their Dubai Sevens Invitational tournament campaign against Chile at 11.42am on Friday in their Pool "Blue" outing at The Sevens Stadium, Dubai.

