Kenya humiliate Senegal in Barthes Throphy

Kenya's William Opaka scores a try against Senegal during their Under-20 Barthes Cup match at Nyayo National Stadium on June 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no fans were allowed at the venue which also hosts the 2022 World Rugby Under-20 Trophy.
  • The Barthes Trophy serves off as a qualifier for the global contest.
  • Kenya defeated Namibia 21-18 in 2019 to win the last edition of the Barthes Trophy at KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka.

Kenya took a giant step towards retaining the U20 Barthes Trophy after humiliating Senegal 50-3 in the opening match at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on Saturday.

