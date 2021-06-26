Kenya humiliate Senegal in Barthes Throphy

Kenya took a giant step towards retaining the U20 Barthes Trophy after humiliating Senegal 50-3 in the opening match at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on Saturday.

Coach Curtis Olago’s boys, who face Madagascar next on June 29 at the same venue, scored eight tries after being restricted to a 13-0 first-half lead by some solid defending by the Senegalese.

Kenya's Roy Mulievi (centre) is tackled by Senegal's Moustapha Sy Ndoye during their Under-20 Barthes Cup match at Nyayo National Stadium on June 26, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Matoka Matoka gave the hosts the opening try at the corner in the fifth minute after some good teamwork. His conversion went wide.

Kenya suffered a blow when Andrew Wangila was stretchered off the pitch after he picked an injury. The West Africans then got the chance to reduce the deficit in the 23rd minute after Kenya conceded a penalty, but Ndiaye Assane missed.

Chipu kept knocking on the Senegalese door near their five-metre line but were kept at bay several times by some great defending.

Matoka made it 8-0 with his boot after Kenya got a penalty at the half-hour mark.

Senegal continued to put some pressure on Chipu, but it was the Kenyan side that had the last laugh at the end of the first 40 minutes when William Opaka crossed the line at the corner after some nice passing between Felix Chacha and Richel Mulati.

The hosts came from the break guns blazing as they grabbed five tries.

Kenya's Conellias Mokoro (left) is tackled by Senegal's Brahima Diouf during their Under-20 Barthes Cup match at Nyayo National Stadium on June 26, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Hibrahim Ayodi was first on the scoresheet in the 44th minute under the sticks and a pushover try from Edwin Nyachio five minutes later with Matoka successfully converting the two tries for a 27-0 lead.

Senegal cut the arrears through a penalty on 51 minutes. However, Kenya responded with a try four minutes later from Opaka. Things went from bad to worse for Senegal after they were reduced to 14 men for an infringement with Chipu near their five-metre line.

Olago’s charges took advantage of their numerical strength to pile more misery with a try at the hour mark through Anderson Oduor.

Senegal pressed for a try before Kenya added more tries through captain John Baraka and a penalty from Matoka.

“We were not making the right decisions in the first half. The boys were a bit jittery but were happy to start our campaign with victory. We will work on our passing ahead of our next match,” said Olago.

Baraka admitted they started the match slowly but improved their focus and precision to carry the day.

“We are ready for the next game against Madagascar,” Baraka added.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no fans were allowed at the venue which also hosts the 2022 World Rugby Under-20 Trophy.