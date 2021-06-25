Kenya face Senegal in U20 Barthes Trophy at Nyayo

Kenya open their 2021 Under 20 Barthes Trophy campaign against Senegal at Nyayo National Stadium at 4pm on Saturday.

The tournament’s opening match between Namibia and Madagascar might not kick off as planned. Both teams had arrived in the country by the time of going to press.

The Kenya-Senegal match could be the only fixture on the cards in the event if Madagascar and Namibia fail to make it to Nairobi for the tournament.

“We are still awaiting information from Rugby Africa regarding Madagascar and Namibia,” Kenya Rugby Union Director in charge of fixtures Hillary Itela said.

The Kenyan side, popularly know as Chipu, shocked heavyweights Namibia 21-18 in the 2019 final at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka to win their first-ever African crown.

The Kenyans had played second fiddle to Namibia for years. Chipu, then handled by Paul Odera, crushed Tunisia 73-0 in the semi-final stage, while Namibia saw off Senegal 45-12 in the other last four match.

Play well

Kenya coach Curtis Olago said: “We hope to play well. This is the first time we are playing Senegal. We are at home and ready to defend, but we are not under pressure.”

The Senegalese youngsters, who arrived in the country on Thursday, got some inspiration from compatriot Sadio Mane.

The Liverpool FC ace recently attended a training session before they left for Nairobi.

On Friday, Chipu and Senegal finalised the captain’s run and took their Covid-19 tests before heading into the “bubble” at Brookhouse.

KRU said due to confidentiality protocols, the Covid-19 results will not be shared with the public. “Any coronavirus positive cases will be privately isolated,” the Union said.

A press release from Rugby Africa earlier on Friday indicated that Namibia will no longer be participating “as the increased number of Covid cases in the country prevents them from travelling”.

“Also finding a challenge to travel to Kenya is Madagascar who have also been hit by travel restrictions and closed borders due to the escalating pandemic. Their participation is not confirmed at this stage, but all options are being explored to secure travel arrangements,” the statement said. T

The winner of Barthes Trophy will represent Africa at the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy.