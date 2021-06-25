Kenya face Senegal in U20 Barthes Trophy at Nyayo

U20 Barthes Trophy

Andrew Matoka (left) of Kenya national men’s Under 20 rugby team is tackled by Aljerreau Zaahl of Namibia during the Barthes Trophy final at Ruaraka grounds on April 4, 2019.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The tournament’s opening match between Namibia and Madagascar might not kick off as planned. 
  • Both teams had arrived in the country by the time of going to press.
  • The winner of Barthes Trophy will represent Africa at the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy.

Kenya open their 2021 Under 20 Barthes Trophy campaign against Senegal at Nyayo National Stadium at 4pm on Saturday.

