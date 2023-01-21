Kenya Cup: Quins break Homeboyz jinx as KCB pull away

Kenya Harlequin celebrated their new sponsor with an emphatic 33-18 victory against Homeboyz at the RFUEA ground, their first Kenya Cup match win against the Deejays in four seasons.

Quins, who had on the eve of the clash secured Sh1.8 million worth of cover for players from Minet Kenya Insurance Brokers Limited, led 15-6 at the break before the victory that catapulted them one place to fourth in the league with 19 points.

Catholic Monks scored two converted tries and two penalties to beat Masinde Muliro University of Agriculture and Technology (Mmust) 20-13 in the bottom of the Kenya Cup table clash at Monks ground.

KCB Rugby stretched their lead at the top to 35 points after they edged out Strathmore Leos 33-18, their seventh successive bonus point victory at the KCB Ruaraka Sports Club.

Champions Kabras Sugar, who had just been declared Team of the Year at the Sports Personality of The Year Awards (Soya) Gala, tossed to their latest achievement in style with a resounding 67- 3 victory against the visiting Blak Blad in Kakamega.

The victory saw the sugar men stay third with 29 points, one better than second-placed Menengai Oilers, who crushed touring Mwamba 53-15 at the Nakuru Showground.

Nakuru bounced back to beat host Mean Machine 37-8 at the University of Nairobi ground.

Tries from Brian Ratilla, Hillary Musami and Hillary Barasa put Quins ahead 15-6 at the breaks as Amon Wamalwa slotted over two penalties.

Then Henry Ayah converted Brian Waraba’s try in addition to a penalty and drop goal to hand Quins, who are handled by former Homeboyz coach Paul “Pau” Murunga victory.

A try by Leonard Mugaisi failed to give the Deejays the right tunes.

“I know Homeboyz like the back of my palm. They still have the structure I left with them back in 2018 and that is why we are able to know every of their players’ moves,” said Murunga, adding that they had better forwards which led to their domination in the scrum, lineouts and mauls.

Fly-half Samuel Omollo opened the duel with a penalty for the Monks before converting scrum-half Samuel Owino’s try in their see-saw duel with Mmust who managed a try and penalty from centre Griffin Chao.

Omollo would seal a double with another try that he converted before curling over a penalty. Not even substitute Paywick Monaita’s try for Mmust could change the final score.

Results

KCB 33-18 Strathmore Leos

Catholic Monks 20-13 Masinde Muliro

Kenya Harlequin 28-11 Homeboyz

Kabras Sugar 67-3 Blak Blad

Menengai Oilers 53-15 Mwamba