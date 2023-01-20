Murunga's Quins take on Homeboyz in battle royale

Emotions and adrenaline will run high when Paul “Pau” Murunga leads Kenya Harlequin against his former side Homeboyz in a potentially explosive Kenya Cup at the RFUEA ground on Saturday.

What makes it interesting is that Murunga lured former Kenya Under-20 skipper Henry Ayah, Arnold Onzere and Richel Wangila from the Deejays deck to Quins during the mid-season transfer in December.

Murunga, who handled Homeboyz for 10 years before leaving the club in 2018, signed for Quins in May last year.

Both teams have 14 points each though Homeboyz, who have a match at hand, are ahead in fourth place enjoying a better aggregate from three wins and two losses.

Nevertheless, Quins, who have three wins and three losses, have been on the roll, and head into the Deejays match off three wins in a row. Apparently, Quins victories are from varsity sides Mean Machine (45-20), Catholic Monks (45-15) and Masinde Muliro (21-11).

Quins eye revenge against the Deejays, a victory that should see them swap the fourth place. Homeboyz edged out Harlequins 23-12 when they last met during the previous Kenya Cup season.

Homeboyz have been blowing hot and cold in their in a season that has seen them lose a number of players to their opponents. They are fresh from beating Mean Machine 31-7 last weekend.

Still munching their heavy hunt from their 82-10 victory away to Mwamba, nobody expects former Kenya Cup champions KCB to relent in their quest as they meet Strathmore University Leos at the Ruaraka Sports Club.

Nothing will perhaps stop the Bankers from chalking their seventh consecutive bonus victory in the battle of the cats. The Lions are at the top of the log with 30 points and are the only side yet to lose besides Kenya Cup champion Kabras Sugar.

The Leos, who are coming off a 35-15 victory against the Catholic Monks, lost to KCB 23-9 in their last Kenya Cup outing.

Kabras Sugar play their first home match this year when they welcome Blak Blad from Kenyatta University at Kakamega as they seek their sixth consecutive win. Kabras, who are third on the log with 24 points still have a match at hand against Homeboyz.

Menengai Oilers will still be smarting from their shocking 17-16 loss to Blak Blad when they host limping Mwamba side at the Nakuru Showground.

Catholic Monks and Masinde Muliro face-off in the bottom of the table clash at the Catholic University.