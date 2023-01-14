82-10! KCB hand Mwamba rugby lesson

Former champions KCB Rugby Club taught Mwamba some vital rugby lessons with a heavy defeat while Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad stunned Menengai Oilers as Kenya Cup entered sixth round on Saturday.

Mwamba soaked in 11 tries and eight conversions against ruthless KCB, who led 42-7 at the break to win 82-10, in a one-sided duel at Strathmore University’s Madaraka ground.

Fullback Kevin Gathu curled over a penalty as Blak Blad shocked v2022 Kenya Cup losing finalists Menengai Oilers 17-16 at Kenyatta University ground.

Elsewhere, Strathmore University Leos held off Catholic University of East Africa Monks after an exchange of leads to win 35-15 at the Strathmore University’s Madaraka ground.

Visiting Kabras Sugar also proved callous to crush Nakuru 42-0 at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

Homeboyz and Kenya Harlequin beat Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi and Masinde Muliro University of Agriculture and Technology 31-7 and 21-11 at Jamhuri Park Showground and Kakamega respectively.

It was KCB’s sixth consecutive bonus point victory that saw them improve their tally at the top of the Kenya Cup log with 30 points.

The Oilers stay second with 25 points after they collected a bonus point for not losing by more than seven points to Blak Blad.

Kabras Sugar stay third, but with an improved tally of 24 points after collecting a bonus point from their victory at the Great Rift.

Flanker Felix Ojoo touched down a hat trick of tries as the bankers blew away Mwamba with winger Mike Kimwele, flanker Steve Wamai and centre Bob Muhati landing a brace each.

Eighth man Peter Waitere and second row Martin Owillah finished it off for the Thika Superhighwayside with a try a piece to condemn Mwamba to one of their heaviest defeats in recent times.

It was only a matter of time before Mwamba, who don't have a training pitch, would be exposed after a poor pre-season training.

“We have been building this momentum. The boys have shown good effort and great character after they realised they would put in more tries after the first half,” said KCB team manager Philip Wamae. “We want to take every game cautiously as we head towards big games.”

Wamae said the cohesion between the forwards and the backs has been solid as they operate as a unit.

“We are getting a lot of go-forward ball, which is really assisting us in our plans,” explained Wamae.

Mwamba coach Peter Kefa said his players' attitude and approach towards the game was pathetic. “You can’t afford to do that against an astute team like KCB,” said Kefa.

Kenya Cup sixth round results

Mwamba 10-82 KCB

Strathmore Leos 35-15 Catholic Monks

Nakuru 0-42 Kabras Sugar

Homeboyz 31-7 Mean Machine

Blak Blad 17-16 Menengai Oilers