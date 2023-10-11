Kenya 7s ace Odongo beats Eliud Kipchoge to montlhy award

Kenya rugby sevens winger Patrick Odongo has been named the winner of the LG/Sports Journalists Association (SJAK) Sports Personality of the Month award for September.

The Daystar University Falcons star beat a strong field of nominees, including two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, who won the Berlin Marathon for the fifth time.

Odongo also beat Harambee Starlets goalkeeper Annedy Kundu and captain Ruth Ingosi, who inspired the side past heavyweights Cameroon in the first round of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifier and Agnes Jebet Ngetich, who broke the women-only 10km record in Transylvania, Romania.

Odongo was in a class of his own during September, scoring seven tries, including two against bigwigs South Africa in the final, during the Rugby Africa Men Sevens in Zimbabwe that also doubled up as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Odongo was Shujaa’s joint top scorer in the tournament alongside John Okoth of Menengai Oilers.

He was the hero in the final after scoring the opening try as Kenya beat South Africa 17-12 on September 17.

Odongo, 21, was mourning his mother, Sophia Atieno, who passed on just before the team travelled to Zimbabwe.

The speedster walked home with an LG Top Freezer Refrigerator, retailing at Sh115,000.

It was the first time a rugby player won the LG/SJAK monthly award this year and the first since new Kenya Lionesses seven-a-side team captain Grace Okulu won it in November 2022.

“This award is a huge motivation for me as I prepare for upcoming assignments. I did not imagine that I would be recognised and rewarded by LG and the Kenyan sports journalists. I am thankful for the award and I promise to do better in my rugby career with the Olympics approaching,” said Odongo after getting the award at the RFUEA Grounds, where Shujaa intensified training ahead of the Safari Sevens slated for November 17-19.

LG Electronics East Africa lauded the Agoro Sare High School alumnus for his sterling performance in September, following in the footsteps of another young talent, footballer Aldrine Kibet, winner of the August award.