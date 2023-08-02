History-maker Faith Kipyegon wins another award

Faith Kipyegon's star keeps shining.

The 29-year-old on Wednesday became the first Kenyan athlete to win the LG/SJAK Sports Personality of the Month award in successive months.

Kipyegon, who won the June award, claimed the July accolade after breaking the women’s Mile World Record at the Monaco Diamond League on July 21.

Kipyegon's winning time of 4:07.64 was almost five seconds faster than the previous mark of 4:12.33 set by Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan in Monaco, 2019.

The Mile World Record now means Kipyegon is the first Kenyan woman to hold three track world records at the same time.

Kipyegon was fresh from breaking the 1,500m and 5,000m world records.

She broke the 1,500m world record at the Florence Diamond League in a new time of 3:49.11 on June 2 before dismantling the 5,000m world record on June 9 at the Paris Diamond League, France with a new time of 14:05.20.

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya celebrates after breaking the World Record and winning in the Women's One Mile event during the Wanda Diamond League "Herculis" athletics meeting at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco, on July 21, 2023.

Photo credit: Clement Mahoudeau | AFP

The double Olympics and World champion is now keen on winning both the 1500m and 5000m world titles at the Budapest World Championships later this month.

Kipyegon, who trains at the Global Sports Communications camp in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County, said that her training is going on well. She added that she has not changed her training routine despite doubling up at the World Championships for the first time.

“The last two months have been great for me after breaking three world records. I’m now focusing on the upcoming championships where I have to compete in two events and I will be doing my best to make sure I defend my title in the 1,500m race and also win the 5,000m race,” she said.

“I’m so glad to receive another award today, something that I did not expect. I just joked last month when I was rewarded that the team might also come back here to reward me and it has really happened today and I’m so happy,” said Kipyegon before pouring cold water on reports that she may consider attempting the 800 metres race in future championships.

She beat African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala and former women’s 3,000m steeplechase World Under 20 champion Jackline Chepkoech to the July award.

Eugene Adera, who debuted for the men’s basketball team – Morans and emerged second best performer at the AfroCan in Angola and Derick Ogechi, the seventh best scorer in the continental contest, also made it to the nomination list.

Kipyegon, who has now won the award three times like tennis star Angella Okutoyi, walked home with a trophy and an LG 55” NanoCell TV and a personlised trophy.