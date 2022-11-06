KCB wary of tricky Nondies in Impala Floodies final

Defending champions KCB Rugby Club and Nondescripts have opted to tread cautiously after setting up the Impala Floodlit final clash on Saturday.

Three-time champions Nondescripts stunned pre-match favourite Menengai Oilers 16-11 to set up KCB, who weathered a strong resistance from Kenyatta University's Blak Blad's to win the other semi 14-3 at the Impala Sports Club.

Nondies will be eyeing their fourth cup success after winning the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1983, before claiming further victories in 2002 and 2012.

KCB, who are the second most successful club at the Impala Floodlit with eight titles, will be looking to seal their ninth Floodies title to level with Mean Machine from University of Nairobi at the top.

The Bankers have won the last three editions with their last coming in 2019 when they beat Menengai Oilers 23-14 in the final. The event was not played in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"KCB is a massive challenge for us but my players just need to go out, play to their ability and enjoy the final with no major worries. No one expects us to win against a fantastic team like KCB that is well coached, has some of the finest players and has an international set up,” said Nondies coach Oliver Callum.

Callum noted that his team is in rebuilding phase after they were relegated from Kenya Cup to Championship last season.

"The players didn't stick to the structures and made a few errors in the first half but they had the heart and desire to win," said Callum after their performance against Oilers. "We played good rugby down their half with substitute Salem Benson changing the tide."

"This is just our pre-season preparations and there's still a lot to be done," said KCB coach Curtis Olago, who expects a tough outing against Nondies. "We played well today unlike in our previous match against Kenya Harlequin."

Nondies, who led 6-5 at the break, managed a converted try and three penalties to shock Oilers, the 2019 losing finalists. The Oilers scored a try and two penalties.

Salem Benson converted substitute Frank Mutuku's try for Nondies as Calvin Sheunda slotted in three penalties.

Flanker Chrispin Shitundo landed the Oilers' try with fly half Abutwalib Wesonga and centre Austin Sikutwa curling over the penalties.