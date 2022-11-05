KCB outlast Blak Blad to set up Nondies showdown in Floodie final

Holders KCB Rugby Club weathered a strong storm from Kenyatta University's Blak Blad's to win 14-3 and qualify for Impala Floodlit final on Saturday.

Fullback Isaac Njoroge converted eighth man Peter Waitere and scrum-half Brian Wahinya's tries to send the bankers to their fourth consecutive final.

The eight-time champions will now meet Nondiescripts in the final on Saturday at the Impala Sports Club.

Nondies stunned Menengai Oilers 16-11 in the other semi.

The agile varsity students got on the board first with a well taken penalty by fly half Lionel Ajeliti right after KCB winger Billy Omondi was sin-binned.

But the bankers would regroup as Waitere touched down off the maul to lead 7-3 at the break.

Blak Blad started inroads in the bankers territory but would meet a solid defence.

After watching the varsity students run the ball at will, the resilient bankers would then show their pedigree to get into Blak Blad's territory with good mauling.

Then Wavinya collected the ball off the maul, sold a dummy to his opponents to score. Njoroge put home the extras.

"This is just our pre-season preparations and there's still a lot to be done," said KCB coach Curtis Olago, who expects a tough outing against Nondies.

"We played well today unlike in our previous match against Kenya Harlequin."

KCB beat Quins 14-10 in the quarter-final on Wednesday.