KCB regain National 7s title as Kabras falter

KCB Rugby have recaptured the SportPesa National Sevens Circuit title.

The bankers reclaimed the title they won last in 2019 after their main rivals Kabras Sugar Rugby lost to Menengai Oilers 12-5 in the quarter-final of Kabeberi Serves, the last leg of the Circuit on Sunday.

Menengai Oilers, who were the series defending champions, might have done KCB a great favour, but the bankers also enhanced their chances after they thrashed Mwamba 33-7 in the other quarter-final.

Kabras Sugar and KCB were separated by one point heading into the final leg with the western Kenya side topping with 92 points.

Strathmore Leos, who had slim chances for the circuit title, had hoped for KCB and Kabras Sugar to fall at the preliminary round and fail to reach the Cup quarter-finals.

KCB, the winners of Dala Sevens and Christie Sevens, will now face Tisap Sevens champions Nondescripts in the semi-final at Kabeberi Sevens.

It's KCB's fourth circuit crown after previous victories in 2013, 2014 and 2019.

The bankers are the Kabeberi Sevens defending champions.

Nondies once again beat Strathmore Leos 7-5 in a repeat of Tisap Sevens final to storm the semi-finals, while Menengai Oilers are up against fellow Great Rift side Nakuru in the other semi.