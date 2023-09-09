KCB, Kabras kept apart as Kabeberi 7s enters quarters

SportPesa National Sevens Circuit title contenders Kabras Sugar and KCB have been kept apart in the Cup quarter-finals of the ongoing Kabeberi Sevens at the RFUEA ground.

Kabras Sugar and KCB, who are separated by one point at the top of the circuit standings, won the respective pools unbeaten on Saturday to advance to the quarters. The two giants will also stay apart in the semi-finals should they navigate their last eight encounters successfully.

Kabras top with 92 points, KCB have 91 while Strathmore Leos are on 82.

Kabeberi Sevens is the last leg in the National Sevens Circuit that had six legs this season.

Unlike the previous leg of the series in Eldoret, Tisap Sevens, there were no major upsets at Kabeberi Sevens with big wigs Kabras, KCB, series defending champions Menengai Oilers, Mwamba and Strathmore Leos advancing to the Cup quarter-finals.

Also to reach the Cup quarter-finals were Nakuru, Kenya Harlequin, Tisap Sevens champions Nondiescripts and Strathmore Leos.

Kabras Sugar will face Menengai Oilers while KCB are up against Mwamba in the Cup quarter-finals.

Nakuru will take on Quins with Strathmore Leos up against Nondies in a repeat of Tisap Sevens final in Eldoret last weekend.

Kabras, the winners of Driftwood and Prinsloo Sevens, claimed sweet revenge against Mwamba 21-10 in their last Pool C match to end their day one unbeaten and at the top.

Eric Cantona converted Derrick Ashiundu and Bryson Adaka's tries to put Kabras ahead 14-5 at the break against Mwamba, who scored through Apollo Owino.

Then Eliakim Kichoi brought Mwamba back strongly into the game 14-10 with a try but Humphrey Asiligwa made a swift interception inside their half before outpacing his markers to land the winning try for Kabras.

Cantona added the extras to put Kabras into the quarter-finals and in contention for their second circuit title.

Kabras, who had beaten Daystar University 22-7 before surviving to pull a 17-17 draw against Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Mmust), lifted the circuit title in 2016.

"Such matches are what shape teams by soaking in pressure...they are the general occurrences in life," said Kabras Sugar coach Felix Ayange, who told his players to relax moving forward and avoid pressure.

Mwamba, who stunned Kabras Sugar at Tisap Sevens quarter-finals, settled second in the pool after they head beaten Mmust 17-5 and Daystar Falcons 19-12.

KCB also withstood a battle of nerves to silence Menengai Oilers 17-7 after leading 10-7 at the break to top Pool D.

Eugene Omondi and Mike Wamalwa scored a try each to put KCB ahead 10-0 before Andrew Odero landed for Oilers.

Then Trevor Odowa would score the decisive try for KCB, the winners of Dala Sevens and Christie Sevens.

KCB had humiliated Moi University 50-0 and Catholic University of East Africa Monks 35-7.

"It was a good build up to the quarter-finals and we want to go all the way to defend our Kabeberi Sevens title and reclaim the series," said KCB coach Andrew Amonde.

"We are getting there since we only have two matches but it's good that we have two good teams in contention."

Nondies won Pool A, beating Blak Blad from Kenyatta University 22-10 moments after downing Quins and Tessen Warriors 12-7 and 26-10 respectively.

Quins settled second in the pool after they had beaten Blak Blad 32-5 and Tessen Warriors 28-12.

"We have scores to settle with Strathmore Leos after we beat them in the final in Eldoret," said Nondies coach Ben Nyambu. "Our last match was a bit shaky after we switched off assuming that we are favourites."